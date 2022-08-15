Leif Davis makes Ipswich Town claim following Leeds United move

Ipswich Town full back Leif Davis has claimed his defending is already improving in all areas after sealing a move from Leeds United to Portman Road this summer.

The Tractor Boys reportedly paid the Premier League club a seven-figure fee for the full-back, pleased with his progress after making the move from Leeds United to Portman Road this summer.

Speaking following the club’s emphatic 3-0 League One win over MK Dons at the weekend, Davis claimed he has improved working under new boss McKenna.

“The manager has been really good and works with me a lot in training.” Davis explained, via the East Anglian Daily Times.

“My game is getting better already in defending areas and MK Dons was a good test which I dealt with well I thought.”

It was a much improved performance from Davis on Saturday after struggling early on in the season.

The 22-year-old admitted it was difficult to adjust from being on pre-season tour with Leeds to going straight into League One action with a matter of days.

Quiz: Can you name which club Ipswich Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tyrone Mings? Aston Villa Chippenham Bournemouth Dulwich Hamlet

“It was tough coming in from Australia and starting a game within four days, but now I’m settling in really well,” Davis added further.

“I didn’t feel right and it was tough to get my bearings with jet lag and everything, but now I’m settling in well.

“All the lads and the staff are really good and I’m just happy to be playing week in, week out for this amazing club.”

The verdict

The move to Ipswich Town could prove to be a fantastic one for Leif Davis this summer.

He was never going to get any meaningful game time at Leeds United, and another loan could have been on the cards, but to find another permanent home is brilliant for his career.

To do so at such a big club, Davis has landed firmly on his feet, and he will hope that he can help get the Tractor Boys back into the second tier this season.

Having experienced promotion on loan with Bournemouth last season, Davis knows exactly what it takes to win a promotion in the EFL.