Ipswich Town continued their fine run of recent victories with a win over Shrewsbury Town in League One action yesterday afternoon.

The Tractor Boys were on a five match winning streak heading into the tie and were clearly keen to make it six after a convincing performance.

Indeed, in a game that Kieran McKenna's side dominated the ball, it didn't take long for George Hirst to find a breakthrough, with his 15th minute strike giving Ipswich an early lead.

Massimo Luongo's second half goal made things more comfortable for the home side, who, in keeping Shrewsbury out, ensured they took all three points.

The result yesterday meant that Ipswich Town kept the pressure on Plymouth in second, which was crucial given Argyle also picked up a win.

The gap between the two sides stands at just two points.

Taking to Instagram after the match, Ipswich Town defender Leif Davis offered a brief reaction to the victory.

Indeed, on Instagram, he wrote the following six-word message: "Another big performance from the boys🔥💙."

The Tractor Boys have just nine league matches remaining this season following the victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The club are not in League One action again until April 1st when they travel away from home to face Derby County, though.

The Verdict

Leif Davis and Ipswich Town continue their fine performances in League One this season.

The Tractor Boys really have put their small recent blip behind them and are now well and truly back in the race for promotion.

In fact, with every victory, the more pressure they pile on Plymouth Argyle to be perfect, too.

It looks set to be a very exciting end to the season in the third tier, and it really will be fascinating to see who can hold their nerve as the end of the season approaches.