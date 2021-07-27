Leif Davis issues first words following loan move from Leeds United to Bournemouth

Bournemouth have secured the signing of highly-rated left-back Leif Davis on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The left-back area has been a priority area as soon as Scott Parker arrived, and it was made even more urgent by Diego Rico’s move to Real Sociedad.

Davis, who featured twice for Leeds at first-team level last year in games against the two Manchester clubs, spent the majority of the season with the club’s U23s during a very good year for the Yorkshire club.

The Newcastle-born defender joined The Whites when they were in the Championship in 2018. He initially lined up with the academy and has continued to progress year after year.

In a video posted on Twitter, Davis addressed the Bournemouth fans for the first time, and said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here and can’t wait to see you all soon.”

The verdict

The signing of Davis is a very shrewd addition. He provides energy, defensive competence, and attacking threat – three vitally important components of being a modern-day left-back.

He may not have seen many minutes at first-team level, but he has been in and amongst the professional set up at Leeds for a while, and will undoubtedly be ready for this next challenge in his career.

Bournemouth are slowly starting to build a squad that fans can be confident in and are probably just a couple more signings from doing that.

It is a season where anything less than a promotion challenge will be viewed as a disappointment, but the signing of Davis certainly improves the squad in their pursuit.

