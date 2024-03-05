Highlights Leif Davis has been a standout player for Ipswich this season, attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Ipswich are in a good position with Davis's contract running until 2025 with a 12-month extension option.

Davis's focus remains on winning promotion with Ipswich, but a potential transfer could be a big financial boost for the club.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed another brilliant season under Kieran McKenna, as they look to make it successive promotions under their highly-rated manager.

It’s been a real team effort from the Tractor Boys to put themselves in second place with 11 games to go, and all connected to the club deserve plenty of credit.

However, if you’re picking out star individuals, left wing-back Leif Davis certainly deserves a mention.

Leif Davis' Championship Stats - 23/24 Total Matches Played 32 Matches Started 32 Assists 12 xA 7.67 Big Chances Created 11 Key Passes per Game 2.9 Passing Accuracy (%) per Game 80 Clean Sheets 7 Interceptions per Game 1.2 Tackles per Game 1.8 Balls Recovered per Game 4.7 Dribbled Past per Game 0.7 Duels Won per Game 3.9 Average Rating 7.32 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 05/03/24)

The 24-year-old has been a constant threat down the flank for McKenna’s side, with his delivery and quality a key feature of the way that Ipswich play.

Leif Davis transfer latest

Given his ability, it’s no surprise that Davis is attracting transfer attention from some Premier League clubs, with reports stating that Newcastle United and West Ham United are both keeping tabs on the player ahead of the summer window.

There’s a lot of football to be played between now and the summer, so things can change, but the prospect of joining either club is surely going to appeal to Davis, particularly if they’re in Europe, with both sides pushing for that this season.

Leif Davis contract situation

Pleasingly for Ipswich, they aren’t in a position where they have to cash in on Davis in the next window.

He signed a contract with the Suffolk side upon joining that would keep him at the club until the summer of 2025. But, crucially, Ipswich have a 12-month option as part of the agreement, which you would expect them to take.

Therefore, he is essentially tied down until 2026, which means he will enter the final two years of his deal this summer, reducing the need to cash in later this year.

You would expect discussions to take place between Davis and the club over a longer deal, and he is likely to be in line for a significant pay rise if anything is agreed, as he joined when they were in League One.

Leif Davis’ long-term future

We are at a critical stage of the campaign right now, so you would expect any contract or transfer talk to wait until the season is finished, which makes sense.

Then, whether Ipswich are a Premier League side or not is obviously going to be a key factor in all of this.

Davis will no doubt have ambitions of playing at the highest level, and he will be desperate to achieve that goal with the Tractor Boys this season.

If they fall short, the prospect of a transfer seems a lot more realistic, and whilst that would be a blow for McKenna, it’s the sort of big sale that could fund a significant spending spree in terms of incomings.

At 24, Davis is still not at his peak, and he will recognise how the move to Portman Road has really helped his career take off.

So, it’s going to be interesting to see how it plays out, but the only focus for Davis is winning promotion with Ipswich as they prepare for a massive end to the season.