Ipswich Town have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Considering they have only just been promoted from League One, they have done remarkably well and only lost one game so far this season.

That defeat came against Leeds United who recently plied their trade in the Premier League, so Kieran McKenna will be extremely pleased with how his side have coped with the challenge of being in a higher division.

Their latest victory came yesterday with the Tractor Boys claiming a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough - but the one negative of that game is the fact Leif Davis had to be helped off.

He was seen in a protective boot and that isn't a good sign - but it isn't certain that he will be out for the long term just yet.

Focusing on the left-back, we take a look at his estimated weekly wage, his contract situation and also have a guess at how much he could be worth right now.

What is Leif Davis' estimated weekly wage at Ipswich Town?

According to Capology, Davis' estimated weekly wage at Portman Road is £9,423, which is the fourth highest in the first-team squad.

However, one of those above him is Brandon Williams, and he is believed to be on around £65,000 according to the same website.

But because Williams is on loan, it would be difficult to see parent club Manchester United not paying the vast majority of his salary.

With this in mind, Davis could be the third-highest earner in the squad and considering the quality he has, that doesn't really come as a major surprise.

How long does Leif Davis have left on his Ipswich Town contract?

Signing him from Leeds United last year, they tied him down to a three-year contract and the length of his deal was no surprise considering he was only 22 at the time.

In fact, the only surprise about it is the fact they didn't have him tied down for longer, although they arguably didn't need to do that considering the Tractor Boys have the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months on top of that.

It would be difficult to see that option not being activated at some point if they don't manage to get him tied down to fresh terms within the next year or two.

The fact he effectively has just under three years left on his deal makes him an extremely valuable asset - and it will be interesting to see whether he's willing to extend his stay beyond 2026.

How much is Leif Davis worth?

Transfermarkt value him at around €1.2m, which is a considerable amount less than what he's probably actually worth at this point.

There are quite a few factors that make his valuation quite high. Firstly, his contract situation will give the Tractor Boys the license to demand a sizeable fee for him.

Secondly, he's only 23 but has plenty of first-team experience under his belt. Not only has he played in the Championship with Ipswich, but he also operated at that level for AFC Bournemouth.

The defender also developed well under Marcelo Bielsa and with the player now shining in the second tier, you have to feel Davis is worth £10m or more.

Registering three goals and 14 assists in the third tier last season, he can certainly be an asset in all thirds of the pitch.