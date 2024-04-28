The 2021-22 season was certainly one to remember for Bournemouth supporters.

After losing to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals the previous season, the Cherries appointed Fulham boss Scott Parker as their new manager in June 2021.

Parker had won promotion to the Premier League during his time with the Cottagers, and he repeated the feat with Bournemouth in his first season in charge, as they finished as runners-up behind his former club.

2021-22 Championship table Team P GD Pts 1 Fulham (C) 46 63 90 2 Bournemouth (P) 46 35 88 3 Huddersfield Town 46 17 82 4 Nottingham Forest (P) 46 33 80 5 Sheffield United 46 18 75 6 Luton Town 46 8 75

It was a tough start to life back in the top flight for the Cherries, and Parker was sacked just four games into the season after a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool, but Gary O'Neil kept the club in the division last season, and Andoni Iraola has continued their progress this campaign.

Bournemouth have enjoyed an excellent few years, and their work in the transfer market this season has been widely praised, but the decision not to sign defender Leif Davis permanently at the end of his loan spell has proven to be a mistake.

Bournemouth will have big regrets over Davis transfer decision

Davis spent the 2021-22 season on loan at the Vitality Stadium from Leeds United, but he made just 15 appearances in all competitions as Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old spent much of the campaign as the Cherries' second choice left-back behind Jordan Zemura, but he did have some positive moments during his time at the club.

Parker described Davis as an "animal" after his excellent display in the 4-0 win over Swansea City in November 2021, and he won the club's Player of the Month award in January 2022 after deputising while Zemura was away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Zimbabwe.

That was not enough to secure Davis' place in the team, and he barely featured after Zemura's return, with Parker admitting that the defender had found it tough at times in his first season in senior football.

"I think he’s developed well. I definitely see someone who has improved a lot," Parker told the Daily Echo in April 2022.

"He’s a young player. This is his first full season in a first-team environment really. He’s not played a lot of football.

"I think that’s been a big learning for Leif really, for sure.

"I think he’ll be the first to say there have been times that he has struggled a little bit. But I’ve been pleased with Leif’s progression.

"At times it has been a little bit stop-start, but for sure he’s got big attributes and more experience and more playing time will only bring that on as well."

Davis was left out of the squad for Bournemouth's final 12 games of the season, and it was therefore not a surprise when the Cherries opted against activating their option to buy Davis permanently for £1.5 million.

While Davis did show glimpses of his quality, it is unlikely that many Bournemouth supporters would have been disappointed by that decision given his lack of game time, but the Cherries will now be incredibly frustrated with themselves for not signing Davis when they had the chance.

Davis stars for Ipswich

Davis made a permanent move to Ipswich in the summer of 2022, and he starred as the Tractor Boys won promotion from League One last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

The defender has seamlessly made the step up to the Championship this season, and he has already reached 20 assists, a remarkable total for a left-back.

Davis' performances have not gone unnoticed, with Newcastle United and West Ham United both said to be keen, and while Ipswich will be desperate to keep hold of him, they could potentially receive a transfer fee in excess of £20 million if he was to depart this summer.

Bournemouth not only missed out on a player of Davis' ability, but they could have made significant profit on the £1.5 million they would have paid for him.

The Cherries have signed plenty of talented youngsters in recent years, including the likes of Max Aarons, Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo, but Davis will be viewed as the one that got away.