Highlights Ipswich Town's impressive start to the season in the Championship could attract attention from other clubs for their best players in January.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton, left-wing back Leif Davis, defender Luke Woolfenden, winger Wes Burns, and striker Nathan Broadhead have the potential for significant transfer values.

It would not be surprising to see offers around £5 million for Walton and Woolfenden, £10 million for Davis, and £3 million for Burns, while Broadhead's value could increase over the course of the season.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were promoted from League One last season, and they have seamlessly made the step up to the second tier.

Ipswich currently sit second in the table after picking up 22 points from their first nine games, and they look set to seriously challenge for back-to-back promotions in the year ahead.

Kieran McKenna has largely kept faith with the same squad that achieved promotion last season, and given their impressive start to the campaign, it would be no surprise to see a number of Tractor Boys players attract attention from elsewhere in January.

With that in mind, we predicted the potential transfer value of Ipswich's five best players.

Christian Walton - £5 million

Goalkeeper Walton joined Ipswich on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021 before making the move permanent in January 2022.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, keeping an impressive 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions to help the Tractor Boys to promotion from League One.

His performances have not gone unnoticed and he reportedly attracted attention from Premier League side Luton Town this summer, but a move to Kenilworth Road did not materialise.

Walton is set to return from a foot injury in the coming weeks and it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of other clubs once again, but Ipswich may be reluctant to let him leave for anything less than £5 million.

Leif Davis - £10 million

Davis arrived at Portman Road from Leeds United last summer, and he has established himself as one of the Tractor Boys' key players.

The 23-year-old excelled in his left-wing back role last season, scoring three goals and providing 14 assists in 46 appearances, and he has proven to be just as much of a threat in the Championship, registering three assists in eight games so far this campaign.

Attacking full-backs have made big-money moves to the Premier League previously, with Djed Spence joining Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £20 million last summer, so Davis could certainly command a fee in the region of £10 million.

Luke Woolfenden - £5 million

Woolfenden came through the Ipswich academy, and after loan spells with Bromley and Swindon Town, he became a regular in the club's first team.

Defensive solidity has been a key part of the Tractor Boys' success under McKenna in recent years, and Woolfenden has been integral in that resilience at the back.

Woolfenden made 47 appearances last season, and he has remained a regular this campaign, continuing his excellent partnership with Cameron Burgess at the heart of the defence.

The 24-year-old says he is currently enjoying his football more than he ever has in his career, so he is unlikely to want to leave Portman Road any time soon, and Ipswich would likely demand at least £5 million for him.

Wes Burns - £3 million

Winger Burns joined the Tractor Boys from Fleetwood Town in June 2021, and he made an instant impression, winning the club's Player of the Year award in his first season at the club.

Burns has taken his game to another level under McKenna's expert guidance, and he scored nine goals and provided 16 assists in 48 appearances last season.

The 28-year-old will no doubt be a threat to Championship defences this campaign, and he will be hoping to cement his place in the Wales squad at international level.

Burns' status as a Welsh international could increase his transfer value, with around £3 million a fair asking price.

Nathan Broadhead - £5 million

Broadhead arrived at Portman Road from Everton in January for a fee in the region of £1.5 million, but that looks to be something of a bargain.

The arrival of Broadhead, along with fellow striker George Hirst, proved to be a game changer for the Tractor Boys' promotion prospects last season, and he scored eight goals in 21 appearances to help McKenna's men to promotion.

Broadhead has remained a regular this campaign and he has proven to be just as dangerous in the Championship, scoring four goals in his first nine appearances.

Like Burns, Broadhead is also a Welsh international, and he could be valued at around £5 million, but if he maintains his current level of form, that will increase over the course of the campaign.