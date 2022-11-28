Leif Davis = 10/10: Rating all of Ipswich Town’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Ipswich Town have had a positive start to the season under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys are competing for promotion from League One, with the side currently 2nd in the table.

The team has improved upon last season’s performance, in which the team failed to earn a place in the play-offs.

Here we rate the club’s summer signings ahead of the club potentially having a busy January ahead…

Leif Davis – 10

Davis has arrived from Leeds United on loan for this season and has had an immediate impact on McKenna’s side.

The wing back has earned six assists from 18 league appearances, and has asserted himself as a key player in the side in impressive fashion.

Marcus Harness – 9

Harness signed from Portsmouth during the summer and has become an integral part of Ipswich’s attack this season.

His five goals and one assist has contributed massively to the team’s rise to a promotion contender.

Panutche Camara – 5

It is hard to judge Camara too much at this stage as he has suffered from injury issues since signing from Plymouth Argyle on deadline day.

There is still plenty of potential for the 25-year old to come good, but for now injury issues have prevented him from making much of an impact.

Dominic Ball – 6

Ball has suffered a significant injury setback of his own having been ruled out for the rest of the campaign with a knee issue.

He had performed well before suffering such a serious fitness concern, appearing eight times in the league and proving to be a useful squad player.

Freddie Ladapo – 10

Ladapo has had a fantastic impact at Portman Road since signing from Rotherham United, scoring six goals from 19 league appearances.

The forward is the team’s top scorer and his strikes have played a key role in helping the team climb the third division table.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Ipswich Town players?

1 of 25 Freddie Ladapo 11 9 18 21

Greg Leigh – 5

Leigh is yet another victim of injury issues, which have prevented him from making much of an impact in the team.

A fractured leg in September has kept him out of action for up to two months, but he has shown enough potential to not write him off completely from his seven appearances in the side so far this season.

Richard Keogh – 5

Keogh arrived as an experienced head who could provide leadership qualities to this dressing room.

While his action on the pitch has been kept to a minimum, he has proven an okay addition to the squad who has provided enough cover to keep competition healthy in the squad.

Gassan Ahadme – 2

The forward has arrived from Burton Albion but has been unable to make too big of an impact in the side so far.

The forward has zero goals from just four substitute appearances, which has left a lot to be desired.

Tyreece John-Jules – 6

The Arsenal loanee has impressed at times during his stint with the Tractor Boys, earning 17 league appearances so far.

Three goals from eight starts is a solid tally, and McKenna will be hoping that he can have an even greater impact in the second half of the campaign.