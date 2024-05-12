Highlights Leicester City won the Championship with 97 points, securing a Premier League spot for the next season.

Enzo Maresca was appointed as the new manager, bringing in key signings like Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu.

Jamie Vardy was Leicester's top scorer in 23/24, with 18 goals, helping them win the title.

Leicester City have won the Sky Bet Championship after an impressive 2023/24 season. The Foxes will be playing Premier League football next year.

After being relegated from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season, Leicester have won promotion back to the top division, instantly winning the Championship with 97 points, one clear of second-place Ipswich Town.

Here, we run you through a dominant season by The Foxes.

Enzo Maresca appointed at Leicester

On the 16th June 2023, Leicester City announced that they had hired Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca as the first team manager.

Maresca had previously been at Manchester City and also managed Parma, who were in the Italian Second Division. After not being able to lead them to promotion, he was sacked by the Italian side before returning to City.

Key Leicester Transfers in 23/24

After relegation, Leicester lost some star players, leaving The Foxes with some big holes to fill in their starting lineup.

James Maddison (Tottenham), Harvey Barnes (Newcastle), Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Johnny Evans (Manchester United) were just some of the names that were leaving The King Power Stadium.

Departures Player Joined Fee James Maddison Tottenham £40 Million Harvey Barnes Newcastle £39 Million Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Free Timothy Castagne Fulham Undisclosed Johnny Evans Manchester United Free George Hirst Ipswich Town Undisclosed Çağlar Söyüncu Athletico Madrid Free Daniel Amarty Besiktas Free Ayoze Perez Real Betis Free Victor Kristiansen Bologna Free Nampalys Mendy Without Club - Ryan Bertrand Without Club -

Leicester managed to bring in some big names to replace the stars that they had lost. These included attacking talents Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, who both played a vital role in The Foxes' title charge.

Harry Winks also proved to be one of the signings of the season in the Championship, alongside goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who found his way into the Championship Team of the Season after an impressive debut campaign.

Incomings Player Joined From Fee Harry Winks Tottenham £10 Million Tom Cannon Everton Undisclosed Conor Coady Wolves £7.5 Million Mads Hermansen Bröndby IF Undisclosed Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Undisclosed Callum Doyle Manchester City Loan Abdul Fatawu Sporting CP Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Yunus Akgün Galatasaray Loan

Where Leicester City finished in the 2023/24 table

The Foxes finished in top spot, securing themselves a place in next year's Premier League. Leicester recorded the best start in Sky Bet Championship history after 20 games, winning 49 points from a possible 60, which set the tempo early on for the rest of the league.

Leicester finished on 97 points. They secured 31 wins, drew four times and lost 11 times throughout the entire campaign. They finished with a goal difference of +48.

They won promotion back to the English top division when Leeds United failed to beat QPR on Friday 27th April. They were crowned as champions on Monday 29th April, as they beat Preston 3-0 with Jamie Vardy bagging a brace.

2023/24 Championship Final Standings Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90

Leicester City top scorer 23/24

Leicester City's top scorer in the Championship was veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who managed to bag 18 goals in 35 games, finishing fifth in the golden boot race. Blackburn's Sammie Szmodics was the league's top scorer with 27 goals in 44 games.

Stephy Mavididi also reached double digits for The Foxes this season as he scored 12 goals in his debut season. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was also in double-figures this season for Leicester as he managed 12 goals from midfield.

Dewsbury-Hall also notched 14 assists. The Englishman had 26 goal contributions in the Championship this season.

Top Scorers for Leicester City 2023/24 (League only) Jamie Vardy - 18 Stephy Mavididi - 12 Kiernan Dewsbury Hall - 12 Patson Daka - 7 Abdul Fatawu - 7

Most Appearances for Leicester City in 2023/24

Harry Winks started 45 games for Leicester City this season. The summer signing proved to be a reliable recruit after only missing one game.

Stephy Mavadidi made an appearance in every game this season, playing in all 46 matches, starting in 42 of them and making four cameos from the bench.

Mads Hermansen and Dewsbury-Hall both featured in 44 games for The Foxes.

Leicester disciplinary record 2023/24

As per whoscored.com, Leicester received 86 yellow cards and one red card throughout the 2023/24 Championship season.

Central defender Jannik Vestergaard was Leicester's most booked player. The Danishman was cautioned 13 times. He missed three games through suspension.

Fatawu was the only Foxes player to receive a red card. The 20-year-old was sent-off in Leicester's 3-1 loss to Coventry City back in January.