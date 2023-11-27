Highlights Leicester City is looking to make additions to their squad in the January transfer window to bolster their chances of getting promoted to the Premier League.

Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah is being linked with a move to Leicester City in January, but they face competition from Preston North End.

The potential arrival of Quansah could mean that defender Harry Souttar is likely to be further down the pecking order and may leave the club in January.

The January transfer window is set to be a very busy period for a lot of Championship clubs.

Even a side like Leicester City, who currently sit three points clear at the top of the second division table, will be looking for potential improvements to their first team squad.

The Foxes will be aiming to make additions that will bolster their chances of sealing promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The gap to the chasing pack is now back up to 10 points 17 games into the campaign, but the club will be wary of any dips in form that could allow the likes of Leeds United and Southampton back into the hunt for their top two spot.

This has led to speculation linking the Leicestershire outfit with a move for Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah ahead of the winter market.

Could Leicester City sign Jarell Quansah in January?

Leicester face competition in the race to sign Quansah, with Preston North End also eyeing a move for the 20-year-old.

The defender has made four Premier League appearances for the Reds so far this season, but the Premier League side could be open to a loan in January in order for him to earn more consistent game time.

He has also featured in the Europa League, as well as in the EFL Cup, where he assisted a goal in the Merseyside club’s 3-1 win over Leicester in the third round.

It was perhaps in that Anfield clash where Maresca saw up close just why he would want to sign the centre back to the team.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

He could bolster the team’s defensive options, especially with Callum Doyle’s return to fitness still under question.

No specific timeline has been given on when the Manchester City loanee will be back to full fitness, so Leicester may want the extra cover as they await his comeback.

Quansah has also proven his versatility, having played on the right flank for Liverpool earlier this campaign, which is something Maresca may be keen to add to his ranks.

However, the potential arrival of Quansah does spell trouble for one out of favour member of the Leicester squad.

Could Harry Souttar depart Leicester City in January?

Harry Souttar signed for the club just last January, arriving in a big-money deal from Stoke City in a move worth a reported £15 million.

The Australian expressed his desire to stay and fight for his place in Maresca’s side during the November international break.

However, this latest transfer development indicates he might be about to fall even further down the pecking order at the King Power stadium.

Related Enzo Maresca makes confident Leicester City claim on Jamie Vardy Maresca has backed Vardy to continue making a difference at the top end of the pitch.

This move has proven a huge disappointment for all parties, with the defender unable to help keep the team in the top flight last season.

He has made just one appearance for the team since Maresca was appointed manager during the summer.

A January transfer away from the club appears increasingly likely, as Souttar will only struggle further for game time if another defender arrives in the winter window.

This speculation is a sign that Leicester may be best off cutting their losses and cashing in on the player in January.