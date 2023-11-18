Highlights Leicester City is working on new contracts for Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who are both out of contract in the summer.

There is speculation that Ndidi and Iheanacho could potentially leave the club in January if they don't agree on new deals.

Pundits believe that Leicester may sell the duo in January to avoid losing them for free in June, but keeping them could benefit the team's promotion chances.

Leicester City may be hoping for a quiet January window, but they continue to work on new contracts for Nigerian International duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that the Foxes aren’t expected to be too active in the New Year, although one area of the pitch has been named as a possibility they could look to strengthen.

As well as that, he explained how the club are hoping to retain the services of Ndidi and Iheanacho, with the duo having been linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium.

“If they’re still in a commanding position, there will be limited movement though they may try to sign a centre-forward, and they haven’t given up hope of agreeing new deals for Ndidi and Iheanacho.”

The situation with the pair of Nigerian internationals is a concern for the Foxes as both are out of contract in the summer. As a result, there has already been plenty of speculation involving the two.

Ndidi has been linked to a host of clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United; and, t’s a similar story with Iheanacho, with both players are in a position where they can agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January 1.

So, unless fresh terms can be agreed, the upcoming window will be the last chance to get a fee for the either player, both of whom have been heavily involved under Enzo Maresca.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

What are the pundits saying about Leicester duo Iheanacho and Ndidi? Should the Foxes cash in?

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer is sure that Leicester will sell the pair in January, if new deals cannot be agreed before then, to avoid losing them for nothing in June, in spite of how vital they have been for Leicester.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Leicester are fighting a losing battle to keep Ndidi and Iheanacho. Both players are out of contract in the summer.

"The problem Leicester just had this summer was rebuilding after being relegated from the Premier League.

"They did not feel they received suitable offers to allow the players to leave the club at that point.

"However, in the new season in the Championship, it's started with them winning 13 out of 16 games, sitting top of the league.

"They look more and more likely like they will return to the Premier League at the end of the season and so the wages of these two players will not be a burden at that level.

"Ndidi, in particular, has been key to Leicester's early success and is undoubtedly one of their best players. He's made 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals and picking up four assists.

"Iheanacho has been important as well, and featured 18 times, finding the net six times and had two assists.

"Both players are attracting interest from home and abroad and should they not convince them to sign new deals, it is inevitable both players will leave in January.

"Leicester will not allow them to leave for nothing in the summer."

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

Should Ndidi and Iheanacho be sold?

Realistically, both players are far too good to be playing second tier football, so signing a new deal when they could be top-flight players in January may not be in their best interests; however, Leicester are well-placed to make an immediate Premier League return on their current trajectory.

Ndidi is the more crucial of the two, evolving from a defensive-minded midfielder to more of an advanced number-eight. Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka, and Tom Cannon give them decent depth at centre-forward, despite the versatility across the attacking line that Iheanacho brings to the table.

Maresca and his staff may roll the dice on keeping both, even without signing new deals, as their upside on the pitch could be the difference by the end of the campaign.