The transfer window may have only just closed for English clubs over a week ago, but scouting has gotten underway for any potential January purchases.

Transfer plans are pretty much an all year round activity, with Premier League and Championship clubs often looking towards the lower leagues to see if there is any potential gems worth keeping an eye on or snapping up.

Colchester United of League Two have done well this past summer to cash in on one of their talented youth products, with full-back Junior Tchamadeu making the move to Stoke City on deadline day.

Tchamadeu, who won the League Two Young Player of the Season for 2022-23 and was named in the Team of the Year, moved to the Potters for an undisclosed fee, although Alan Nixon claimed in July that they had placed a £1 million bid at the time.

The U's are a club that give young players a chance, and the next player that could be set for bigger things in Ben Garner's squad is striker Bradley Ihionvien.

Having scored twice in the opening weeks of the season, the 19-year-old is being tracked by clubs at a higher level, according to Football Insider.

There are Premier League clubs in the form of Crystal Palace and Burnley that are watching the teenager, per the report, whilst Championship trio Watford, Norwich and Leicester City are all doing the very same.

Football Insider claim that Ihionvien is out of contract at the end of the season, and if a new deal is not agreed by January then there is a chance that the Essex outfit may have to cash in if there is still interest.

Who is Bradley Ihionvien?

Ihionvien was produced by the Colchester academy and made his senior debut on the final day of the 2021-22 League Two season, coming off the bench in a 2-0 win over Hartlepool United.

He wasn't around Col U's first-team last season though and spent time on loan in non-league at Maldon & Tiptree, where he scored three times in 18 appearances.

Colchester head coach Garner has since brought the youngster up into his first-team plans, complementing his experienced options such as Tom Hopper and John Akinde with the raw abilities of Ihionvien, Luton Town loanee Joe Taylor and Samson Tovide.

Ihionvien's first Colchester start came against MK Dons in August, and his first goal soon followed off the bench with a sensational chip against Gillingham in the following fixture as the U's routed the Kent club 3-0.

He then scored his second goal of the campaign from close range this past weekend against Tranmere Rovers after being utilised as a substitute late on, with his recent emergence clearly attracting interest from elsewhere.

Should Colchester cash in on Bradley Ihionvien?

At the age of just 19, Ihionvien looks to possess some raw abilities that could be honed and nurtured.

He has pace and he is strong for such a young player, and that could either be developed in Colchester's setting of first-team football or at an under-21's setup where there will be a better level of coaching.

It isn't a shock to see clubs at a higher level look at Ihionvien as he has just broken into the first-team at Colchester, and his contract situation makes for worrying times at the club.

With less than a year remaining on his deal, they could be powerless to stop the teenage attacker from departing, and should the situation remain the same in January and clubs are still interested and watching, then there may be a need to cash in.