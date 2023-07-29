Highlights Key takeaways:

Coventry City has made great progress under Mark Robins and is now in a good position to push for promotion.

Leicester City will be a tough opponent even without key players James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

Leicester manager Maresca faces dilemmas regarding his choice of goalkeeper on the bench and whether to start 19-year-old Callum Doyle at centre-back.

Leicester City will be hoping to get off to the best possible start to life in the Championship by securing a victory over Coventry City next weekend.

However, this won't be an easy task considering how far Mark Robins' side have come.

The Sky Blues were in League One when Leicester won the Premier League title back in 2015/16 and were even relegated to League Two before their rise under their current boss, who has performed miracles at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Unaffected by previous off-pitch turmoil, Coventry are now in a good position to push for promotion once again under the stewardship of Robins and owner Doug King, even after their play-off final heartbreak at the end of last term.

Leicester, however, will be a tricky opponent, even without the Foxes having James Maddison and Harvey Barnes at their disposal following their returns to the Premier League.

Going into his first competitive game, Maresca will be keen to make a good impression, especially with his side starting their season at the King Power Stadium.

There are a couple of big dilemmas he is facing though - and we take a look at these below.

1 Which goalkeeper starts on the bench for Leicester City?

If fit and well, you would back Mads Hermansen to be the Foxes' number-one stopper but it's currently unclear who will be his backup option.

Daniel Iversen, Danny Ward and Alex Smithies are all very capable backup options in the Championship - and it could certainly be argued that all three should be starting at this level.

Realistically, Maresca may only want to have one shot-stopper on the bench so it will certainly be interesting to see who he picks.

Although he could rotate who's on the bench, all three will surely want to be involved in the matchday squad every week, so keeping the trio happy will be very difficult and it wouldn't be a surprise if one or two leave the King Power Stadium before the window closes.

Iversen would probably be the fans' pick to be involved considering his ability and the fact he's still young - and it would be hard to disagree with them.

2 Should Callum Doyle be thrown straight into Leicester City's starting lineup?

It's easy to forget that Doyle is only 19 at this stage considering he has already spent two seasons out on loan.

Already having a decent amount of experience under his belt, that should be enough for Maresca to throw him straight into the first XI.

However, the Foxes' boss also has some other options at his disposal at centre-back, many of whom are more experienced than the teenager.

Making his debut against his former side would be a weird experience for the Doyle but he has shown great maturity out on loan at both Sunderland and Coventry - and arguably deserves to show why he deserved to make the switch to the King Power.

It would have been difficult to have seen him making the move to the Midlands if he wasn't going to be guaranteed a decent amount of game time, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start on the opening day.