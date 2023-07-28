Highlights Leicester City and Burnley are interested in signing West Brom's Grady Diangana in the summer transfer window.

West Brom may need to sell players to alleviate their financial situation, and Diangana is considered one of their major assets.

Albion will not sell Diangana cheaply and will surely aim to recoup the initial £12m they paid for him, plus £6m in add-ons. Leicester and Burnley are potential destinations, with Burnley having the advantage of offering Premier League football.

After a hugely successful loan spell with Albion, which included helping the team to promotion, the Baggies moved to bring Diangan to the club permanently in a deal worth up to £18m.

However, the wide man hasn’t hit the heights since arriving on a long-term contract, and he managed just four goals and three assists in the previous campaign.

With West Brom’s financial situation, it’s no secret that they may have to cash in on players this summer, even after the £7m sale of Dara O’Shea to Burnley. Boss Carlos Corberan is aware that any incomings are likely to be funded by departures, and Diangana is one of the major assets at The Hawthorns.

So, a sale can’t be ruled out, and Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that there is interest in the 25-year-old.

“Leicester and Burnley are among the clubs who are keeping an eye on Grady Diangana. Winger joined West Brom permanently in 2020.”

How much would Grady Diangana cost?

No fee has been mentioned, but Albion insist they won’t lose players on the cheap, and with Diangana having a deal that keeps him with the Championship side until 2025, they aren’t in a position where they have to sell on the cheap.

With that in mind, they’re going to want to recoup what they paid West Ham, which was an initial £12m, with £6m in add-ons. Plus, it’s worth noting that the Hammers are believed to have a sell-on as part of the agreement.

Do Leicester need to sign Grady Diangana?

You would presume that Burnley would be favourites to land Diangana if it came to a straight battle between the two clubs, as they can offer Premier League football.

However, the appeal of the Foxes is obvious, and they could offer Diangana more minutes given the wide options that Vincent Kompany has at his disposal.

After selling Harvey Barnes to Newcastle, Enzo Maresca needs more width in the team, and Diangana would seem to suit his style as he is direct, can stretch the play, and has shown he has real quality.

So, whether it’s Diangana or not, you would expect Leicester to be in the market for someone who has a similar profile.

West Brom summer transfer plans

Albion have known it was going to be a tough summer where they needed to raise cash, so the past few weeks won’t have come as a surprise. In fact, the fans may be pleased with how the squad is looking ahead of the new season after the arrival of Jeremy Sarmiento, which seems a shrewd capture.

But, the reality is that every player in the squad will have a valuation, and Diangana would be a big sale. Now, it remains to be seen whether they get a suitable offer, but there’s a possibility that he could move on.

Corberan’s side begin their Championship season with a trip to Blackburn on August 5.