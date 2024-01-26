Highlights Leicester City may face renewed interest in midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has been a standout player in the Championship this season.

The club should ignore the prices set by the sales of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes and hold out for a significant sum if they receive an offer for Dewsbury-Hall.

Dewsbury-Hall's importance to the team and his long-term contract should give Leicester the leverage to reject any potential interest and retain him for their promotion push.

Leicester City have enjoyed a relatively quiet January transfer window as we approach the final days of the winter market.

It was a busy summer for the Foxes, so it comes as no surprise that the club is taking a calmer approach at this stage. Their strong position in the Championship table has also afforded them the opportunity to play it safe and not rock the boat.

The loss of Cesare Casadei has prompted the need to bring in a replacement in midfield, but the club has worked on bringing in Inter Milan’s Stefano Sensi on a reasonably cheap deal.

The only major issue that could now arise is if a major offer is received for one of their key players.

Potential for Dewsbury-Hall transfer interest

A part of the Leicester hierarchy must be slightly concerned that summer interest in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could be reignited in the coming days.

The midfielder has been a key figure for Enzo Maresca’s side so far this season, featuring in 27 of their opening 28 league games.

Dewsbury-Hall has contributed an impressive nine goals and nine assists, a balance between direct and creative threat that has made him one of the most dangerous players in the Championship this year.

Liverpool were linked with a move for the 25-year-old last summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

It was claimed that the Leicestershire outfit valued Dewsbury-Hall at £50 million, having just sold James Maddison and Harvey Barnes for similar figures in the weeks before.

The precarious financial position at the King Power Stadium necessitated the sales of Maddison and Barnes, who departed for £40 million and £38 million respectively.

Fulham have also been linked with a move for the midfielder, and could even reignite their interest if Joao Palhinha departs before the 1st February deadline.

Leicester’s position in the race for automatic promotion is strong, but losing someone like Dewsbury-Hall could put it under threat with a clear chasing pack forming right behind them in the table.

Wesley Fofana lesson to be learned

The Foxes should ignore the prices set by the sales of Maddison and Barnes last summer, and instead look to previous departures as a guide when dealing with any potential interest in the midfielder.

The likes of Wesley Fofana, and even Harry Maguire, earned much bigger fees. The centre-backs were sold for £75 million and £80 million respectively, becoming two of the most expensive players in their position ever.

Kiernan Dewsury-Hall stats (last 365 days) - Source: Fbref.com Per 90 Percentile Rank (vs. midfielders) Non-penalty goals 0.32 99 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.27 99 Shots total 2.31 96 Assists 0.36 99 Expected assisted goals (xAG) 0.34 99 Non-penalty xG + xAG 0.61 99 Shot-creating actions 5.15 99

The value of promotion is worth that extra premium on top, so Leicester should only hold out for an absolutely massive sum this month and, ideally, wait until the next window when, as a Premier League side, their bargaining position would be stronger, as it was with Fofana.

Dewsbury-Hall is an academy graduate and can see the progress the team is making under Maresca, so it would be a surprise if he were to push for a move anytime soon.

And given his importance to the team, it would be wise for the club to do everything in their power to turn down any potential interest. He is among the best midfielders in the division - as the stats show - and will likely play a big role in the team getting promoted as champions by the end of the season.

That his contract runs until the summer of 2027 only strengthens the club's position regarding one of their key stars.