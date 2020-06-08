Leicester reportedly set to battle Liverpool for attacking EFL signing

As per the Daily Mail, Leicester City are ready to battle Liverpool and Everton for the signing of young striker Joe Gelhardt from Wigan Athletic.

The youngster is a real talent and Wigan have done well in developing him, but it looks as though he may well be leaving the Latics sooner rather than later given his current trajectory in terms of his potential career.

Clearly, he is a talented young footballer and he now has some top Premier League clubs looking at him, with Liverpool leading the top flight, Leicester going for the top four and Everton also harbouring European football hopes ahead of the restart.

Where he decides to go remains to be seen, of course, but he comes from Merseyside and that might be too tempting an offer to turn down, though Brendan Rodgers will obviously make a case for him to learn a great deal at the Foxes too.

The Verdict

It does seem likely that Gelhardt is going to be moving away from Wigan at some point in his career – it just remains to be seen where and when.

He’s a talented attacker with bags of potential and his next move needs to be one that will see him develop further rather than stagnate.

That needs to be the ultimate thing that rules his decision.