Leicester, Norwich, Cardiff and Hull are all interested in signing Bromley midfielder Ben Krauhaus.

That's according to a report from The Sun, who say that the Championship quartet have all scouted the 19-year-old recently.

Krauhaus enjoying impressive season at Bromley

Having come through the youth ranks at Bromley, Krauhaus is now enjoying an impressive campaign at senior level with the club.

The teenager has made 26 National League appearances this season for Bromley, scoring five goals in that time.

That has helped the club to second place in the current National League standings, seven points adrift of league leaders Chesterfield.

Krauhaus' contributions include scoring a brace in his side's 5-1 win away at Ebbsfleet last time out, in their final game of 2023.

Now it seems as though that particular outing, may have caught the attention of plenty of other clubs, with the transfer window now open.

Championship clubs watching Krauhaus

According to this latest update, Krauhaus' form has attracted interest from further up the football pyramid.

Indeed, it is thought that Leicester, Norwich, Hull and Cardiff were all scouting the 19-year-old, when he scored that brace against Ebbsfleet for Bromley recently.

Current Championship Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 1st Leicester City 26 +36 65 7th Hull City 26 +4 39 9th Cardiff City 26 +1 37 13th Norwich City 26 0 35 As of 5th January 2023

However, those four Championship sides will seemingly face plenty of competition from elsewhere, in the battle to sign the midfielder.

It is claimed that three Premier League sides, Wolves, Brentford and Crystal Palace, were all also scouting Krauhaus during that match.

Meanwhile, League One side Oxford United are also reported to have been present to watch the Bromley man in action.

Krauhaus only signed a new contract with Bromley in November last year, so interested clubs will have to negotiate over any potential deal.

Krauhaus will have plenty to consider if offers materialise

Of course, there will be much to consider for Krauhaus if these interested clubs do start to make bids for him, with the window now open.

While Premier League clubs may be able to offer a more lucrative move from a financial perspective, if may also be harder for him to get first-team exprience immediately, given the size of the step-up he would be making.

By contrast, a move to one of those interested Football League clubs, would likely give him a quicker route to senior football, although they are unlikely to have the same level of finances on offer.

As a result, Krauhaus may well have to give a great deal of thought to what he believes is best for his career at this stage, should that interest materialise over the coming weeks.

Clubs will want to win race for Krauhaus

For their part, you imagine those interested clubs will be keen to win this race for Krauhaus here and now.

While he is at a club at the level Bromley are, he is likely to be easily affordable for those sides who are now interested in him.

However, a move up the football pyramid would change that, particularly as he becomes more valuable as he improves, meaning they risk missing out on an asset, if they do not sign him now.

As a result, it may be no huge surprise to see something of a battle for the signing of Krauhaus, over the course of the next few weeks.