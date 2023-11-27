Highlights Leicester can relax during the January transfer window due to their healthy advantage over other teams.

Cesare Casadei has failed to make a significant impact for Leicester this season.

Leicester should consider targeting David Turnbull, a prolific goalscorer and potential midfield addition.

Leicester have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, and they're on course to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with relative ease.

Leicester’s January transfer plans

Given the healthy advantage they have over the chasing pack, the Foxes, unlike many others in the league, will be very relaxed heading into the January window.

Whilst money is likely to be available to Enzo Maresca if required, he knows this window will be about adding quality over quantity. And, it will have to be on Leicester’s terms, as they’re not in a position where they need to pay over the odds.

Despite their outstanding form, there are areas that can be improved, and a new midfielder may be on the radar.

Many of the summer recruits have made a big impact on the team this season, but one who has somewhat underwhelmed is Cesare Casadei.

The Italian arrived with a big reputation on loan from Chelsea, but he has failed to establish himself as a key man for Maresca.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Leicester should target David Turnbull

So, an attack-minded midfielder could come into the thinking of the recruitment team at Leicester, and one man they should be monitoring is David Turnbull.

Currently at Celtic, the 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal, so there are major doubts about his long-term future.

It has been a strange season for Turnbull so far, as he is actually Celtic’s top scorer in the league, yet he is not guaranteed a place in the XI. In fact, he has started just seven times, and only twice since mid-September.

Matt O’Riley and Reo Hatate are the standout midfield options for Brendan Rodgers, but a serious injury to the Japanese international hasn’t really changed things for Turnbull.

Whether that’s due to the contract situation, who knows, but the 24-year-old hasn’t let it impact his game, as his penalty in the 1-1 draw against Motherwell on Saturday made it seven for the campaign, and four in his last four domestically.

That gives Leicester a clear indication as to what they’d be getting if they did sign Turnbull, as he is a prolific goalscorer for a midfielder.

He hit 15 in 30 in his breakout campaign with Motherwell, which earned him a transfer to Celtic, and he has scored 31 in 128 for the Scottish champions.

That’s even more impressive when you look at the game time he has had, with Turnbull averaging a goal every 235 minutes in all competitions.

Some will argue that it’s easy to score for Celtic given the dominance they have over most of their opponents, but it highlights where Turnbull excels, which is with his ability to find space, along with his composure and technique when it matters.

Maresca’s attacking philosophy will ensure he can continue to flourish in a similar set-up, and he would add another dimension to this Leicester side with his ability to chip in with goals from midfield.

Turnbull has won plenty of trophies at Celtic, and he continues to contribute now, but it feels like he needs a move to truly get his career going.

With his contract running down, a cut-price January deal could be on the cards, and Leicester should be ready to pounce, as he could be yet another attacking threat to help them on their way to the Championship title.