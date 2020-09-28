Leicester manager Rodgers discusses potential for player loan exit amid EFL interest

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could leave Leicester City on loan in this current transfer window, Brendan Rodgers has suggested to the Leicester Mercury, and that could pave the way for Luton to make a deal happen.

The Foxes sent a message to the Premier League yesterday afternoon with a fine 5-2 win over Manchester City and Brendan Rodgers is clearly liking what he has seen from his players so far.

Dewsbury-Hall impressed in pre-season, too, and could have a part to play this year but, if the Foxes decide against that, a loan could be in the offing.

The manager said:

“If he stays around, I’m sure he’ll get some game-time.

“If we feel he’s not going to contribute, then we’ll put him out on loan. We haven’t made a final decision on that.”

Luton manager Nathan Jones has an interest in the player, as per Luton Today, and so the Hatters’ boss might well be interested in getting something over the line if the Foxes do decide to open the door for loan deals.

The Verdict

Luton have started this season well despite disappointment at the weekend against rivals Watford and they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

It seems as though Jones isn’t done in the window just yet either, so let’s see if Dewsbury-Hall comes in.