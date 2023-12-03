Highlights Trai Hume's impressive performances have attracted interest from Leicester, Leeds, and Burnley.

Leicester, Leeds and Burnley are all interested in Sunderland’s Trai Hume after his excellent season so far for the Championship side.

Who is Trai Hume?

The 21-year-old was brought to Sunderland from Northern Irish side Linfield in January 2022, and he played a brief role as the side won promotion back to the Championship.

However, the right-back was given a more prominent role in the second tier, as he featured in 30 games in the previous campaign as the Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Such impressive form meant Sunderland moved to tie Hume down on a longer contract this summer, with the Northern Ireland international agreeing a deal until 2027.

He has continued to be an important player for Tony Mowbray this season, with Hume yet to miss a game in the Championship for the Wearside outfit.

Transfer interest emerges in Trai Hume

Perhaps unsurprisingly, TEAMtalk has claimed that there is plenty of interest emerging in Hume, with league leaders Leicester and automatic promotion hopefuls Leeds keen on the youngster.

As well as that, they state Premier League Burnley are also in the mix for his signature, with all three clubs thought to be ‘looking closely’ ahead of the January window.

There are no specific details on what fee would be required to force Sunderland to cash in on Hume, but the update states the Black Cats would expect to make a significant profit on the player, who was signed for around £200,000.

They add that cashing in for a major profit would be ‘tempting’ for Sunderland, particularly as they have the highly-rated Timothee Pembele ready to step in.

Will Sunderland sell Trai Hume?

It’s hard to imagine that Sunderland will sell such an important player in the January window, as they will still expect to be in the hunt for promotion this season.

So, the upcoming window is going to be about strengthening the squad, as opposed to losing an influential figure, and they also wouldn’t want to improve Leicester or Leeds considering they could come up against them if they do finish in the top six.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

Of course, they can also be very relaxed about the situation as Hume still has four years left on his contract that he signed back in the summer, so there will be no panicking from the club.

But, interest in Hume is understandable, and it could be a different story in the summer if Sunderland don’t go up, so it’s one to monitor.

What next for Sunderland?

You can be sure that Hume isn’t going to let this transfer talk distract him, whilst, as outlined above, Sunderland will be relaxed about it all.

So, the only focus will be on the next game, which is against West Brom at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw at Millwall yesterday means Sunderland are now three without a win, but they are only three points away from the play-off places ahead of Albion’s visit, so they will be desperate to get back on track against their top six rivals.