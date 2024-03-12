Leicester City are currently on course to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

However, they have stumbled in recent times and their draw against Hull City at the weekend didn't help their cause.

On paper, that isn't a bad result but because their form hasn't been brilliant recently, three points were ideally needed to maintain a fairly comfortable gap between themselves and Leeds United.

Championship (1st-4th) (As of March 12th) P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Leeds have gone unbeaten in the league in 2024 and if they can continue that run, they may overtake Enzo Maresca's side sooner rather than later.

However, Leicester have the players at their disposal to push on and secure automatic promotion, which could be crucial for them if a points deduction is looming ahead of next season.

Whether they can secure a top-two finish remains to be seen, but we are focusing on the present in this piece as we round up some of the Foxes' latest news below.

Since his loan switch from Galatasaray, Akgun has only made a limited impact at the King Power Stadium, registering two goals and two assists in 23 appearances for them.

It's safe to say that he has been much less of an asset than the likes of Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi, but according to Aksam, he's still a player that the Foxes like.

The outlet, however, have also reported that a permanent deal looks unlikely at this point with Leicester unwilling to pay the €9m option.

This is due to the club's financial fair play worries, with these concerns potentially set to stop a lot of potential deals from going through in the summer.

Jamie Vardy on Chelsea clash

Striker Vardy believes his team could potentially beat Chelsea, when the two sides meet on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be clear favourites to secure a win, especially with the game being played at Stamford Bridge, but Leicester did beat fellow Premier League club AFC Bournemouth in the last round.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's game in the capital, Vardy told BBC Radio Leicester: "We will treat it like any other game, and we go into every game wanting to win.

Related Leicester City could do with a repeat of Aston Villa pickup if they're promoted: View The Foxes will be after a new batch of players in the summer, and the last time they went up they picked up a real bargain in Marc Albrighton

"They have had their troubles, but they have obviously got brilliant players and on their day they are an unbelievable team.

"But we know that on our day, if we are playing the way we can play, then we can beat anyone."

Ray Parlour reacts as Leicester City promotion race heats up

Even though Leicester haven't been in the best form recently, going winless in four of their last five league games and losing three of them, former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour is backing the Foxes to respond.

He told talkSPORT (via Leeds Live): "Leicester are still a very good side.

"I watched them play Leeds at Elland Road and they’ll be kicking themselves getting beaten in that game.

"Anything can happen in that league, but I think Leicester will regroup and find form again."

Leicester were 1-0 up for much of the game at Elland Road, but three late goals for Leeds saw them head back to the Midlands with nothing in the end.

That game could end up proving to be costly for the Foxes, but they are still in pole position to win the title at this stage.