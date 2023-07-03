Enzo Maresca is wasting no time in building his Leicester City squad to embark on an automatic promotion push back to the Premier League.

The Italian has been entrusted with the head coach position at the King Power Stadium, departing his first-team coach role at Manchester City where he was one of the right-hand men of Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

There was always going to be big changes at the Foxes following their relegation, with several high-profile names departing at the end of their contracts on free transfers and James Maddison leaving in a £40 million deal to Tottenham Hotspur.

Two new additions have already been made though, and both bring international experience to the table with Harry Winks and Conor Coady joining from Tottenham and Wolves respectively, with £17.5 million spent on the duo.

Maresca is not stopping there though and according to The Athletic, he is now targeting a raid on his former club as Man City centre-back Callum Doyle is now a target on a permanent basis.

Who is Callum Doyle?

The 19-year-old left-footer has been capped by England at three different youth levels but is yet to make his senior debut for Man City, instead gaining experience in loan spells away from the Premier League champions.

Doyle earned his senior debut for Sunderland in the 2021-22 League Two season, featuring 44 times in all competitions for the Black Cats and was a major part of their promotion-winning defence.

City decided to let Doyle step up a level for 2022-23 to the Championship and he signed for Coventry City, and was utilised on the left-hand side of a back three by Mark Robins.

Playing 46 times for the Sky Blues in all competitions, Doyle reached the play-off final with City but ultimately was on the losing side in the end as Luton Town won out on penalties at Wembley in May.

What is Callum Doyle's situation at Man City?

Doyle signed a new long-term contract with City back in January, extending his stay at the club until June 2027.

That means with four years left on the defender's deal, Leicester will have to pay a significant fee to prize the teenager away from Man City this summer, with The Athletic claiming Doyle's valuation is between the £7 million - £10 million mark.

With Pep Guardiola having several senior players to choose from though at the back, it's likely that the Citizens will be open to a move with the potential to insert a buy-back clause in there, much like they did with Romeo Lavia when he headed to Southampton last year.