Highlights

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, according to the Daily Mail.

McAtee has no shortage of suitors this summer after an excellent loan spell in the Championship with Sheffield United last season.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances for Paul Heckingbottom's side last term to help them to promotion to the Premier League and the Blades are keen to bring him back to Bramall Lane.

Journalist Alan Nixon claims that McAtee's preference is a return to West Yorkshire, but a number of other clubs are said to be interested, including the Foxes, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ajax and Southampton.

What is the latest on James McAtee's Manchester City future?

After his starring role with the Blades last season, McAtee featured for City's first team during pre-season and was introduced as a late substitute in the 3-0 win at Burnley in their opening game of the Premier League season.

McAtee revealed in July that he was expecting to remain at the Etihad Stadium and expressed his desire to play for the club one day.

"I think that’s the plan so far, but I’m not too sure. I’ll have to wait until we get back home," McAtee told the Manchester Evening News.

"I’ve not really had talks with him (Pep). He’s been busy with a lot of things. They’ve been busy celebrating the triple, which I’m over the moon for them about. He just said, to get your head down and work hard in pre-season."

"I’m grateful to Sheffield United for giving me my chance, but this is my childhood dream to play for Manchester City. That’s the goal. We’ll see.

"It’s obvious [how difficult it is]. They’ve got the best players in the world: Bernardo, De Bruyne. I just need to keep my head down and try my best."

City will not allow McAtee to depart permanently this summer "as he is viewed as a player who can compete for a starting place in the long term", but they could consider sanctioning another loan move.

The Premier League champions are "ideally looking for a loan move to a top European club or a top half Premier team" for McAtee which could prove to be a stumbling block for Leicester, but Foxes boss Enzo Maresca was previously City's Elite Development Squad manager and Pep Guardiola's assistant, so they may have a chance of landing his signature.

Leicester have already signed one player on a temporary basis from City this summer, with defender Callum Doyle making the move to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and currently sit top of the Championship table after winning their opening four league games.

Would James McAtee be a good signing for Leicester City?

McAtee would be an excellent addition for the Foxes.

He was one of the most exciting talents in the second tier last season during his loan spell with the Blades, and it would be a huge coup for Leicester if they can get a deal over the line.

McAtee would bring goals and creativity to Maresca's side, adding to their strong attacking options, including Stephy Mavididi, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Yunus Akgun, Kasey McAteer and Wanya Marcal-Madivadua.

It will be tough for Leicester to convince City to allow McAtee to return to the Championship, but Guardiola's relationship with Maresca could be a decisive factor.