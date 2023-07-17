Leicester City have joined the race to sign Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to the Daily Mail.

The Foxes have identified Diallo as a potential replacement for Harvey Barnes, who is widely expected to leave the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

Newcastle United, West Ham United and Aston Villa are all interested in Barnes, but the Magpies have held talks with Leicester and are "considered firm favourites" at this point.

The Foxes face competition for Diallo's signature, with the 21-year-old attracting significant transfer interest this summer after his outstanding loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Diallo scored 14 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions to help the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has made no secret of his desire to bring Diallo back to the club and the winger's preference is said to be a return to the Stadium of Light if he departs Old Trafford on loan, but Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman says a deal is unlikely.

Leeds United and Southampton have both been credited with an interest in Diallo, while newly-promoted Premier League sides Burnley and Sheffield United are reportedly keen, with Diallo "more likely to stay in the top flight" than drop down to the Championship again.

What has Erik ten Hag said on Amad Diallo's Manchester United future?

United manager ten Hag is currently assessing Diallo during the club's pre-season trip to America and the Dutchman stressed that no decision has yet been made on his future.

"You don’t make conclusions after one week," ten Hag told the i.

"Some of the young players impressed me, but I don’t want to single someone out.

"We are just in the first week, and I expected these levels and these performances. I will tell them during our sessions what I expect from them. How we judge the levels, the performance on Wednesday, what they have to work on. But after one week I never make conclusions."

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leicester City?

Diallo would be an outstanding addition for the Foxes.

The winger was one of the stand-out players in the Championship last season for Sunderland and he would add goals and creativity to Enzo Maresca's side should he make the move to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester are in need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur and with Barnes likely to follow him out of the exit door, Diallo would be the perfect replacement.

Diallo has proven his quality in the second tier and a temporary move to a Premier League club would be the next logical step in his development, which could give Burnley and Sheffield United the edge in the race.

But the Foxes are building a strong squad as they look to challenge for an instant top flight return which could prove tempting for Diallo and if they can secure a deal, it would be a significant coup and a statement signing.