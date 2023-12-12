Highlights Southampton must improve efficiency in both boxes to chase the top three teams in the Championship.

The top four in this season's Championship all possess high-quality squads for the standard of the division.

Normally, there is the argument that defences win side's titles and automatic promotion. However, there is a case that in this season's second-tier, the roles may become reversed - such is the rate Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United are scoring goals.

Southampton are currently doing enough to hang on the coattails of the top three, as they sit just three points behind Leeds, who they beat 3-1 in September, but the top two, who they have lost to at St Mary's, currently sit ten and eleven points clear respectively.

At Southampton, they must improve their efficiency in both boxes to bolster such a low goal difference to make the most of the chase.

Championship attacking comparisons

It's no shock to hear that Ipswich are the most relentless attacking force in the entire division, amassing a total of 43 goals from 20 games - an average of 2.15 per game. Kieran McKenna's men have also remarkably over-performed their xG by a division-high total of 6.9, as per Fbref.

Town have shared the goals around so far this campaign, with top scorer Conor Chaplin only the joint fifth-highest scorer with eight to his name.

Leicester have also over-performed their xG by a total of 2.5, with Enzo Maresca's men finding the net 38 times from 20 games. Similarly to Ipswich, the league leaders have also shared the goals around, with playmaker Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall the East Midlands outfit's top scorer with six goals. Remarkably, when you consider the attacking options the Italian has at his disposal, such as Jamie Vardy, Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, the highest-scoring forward at the King Power is Vardy, with the same tally as the aforementioned midfielder.

Leeds' attacking exploits have been well documented, with wingers Crysencio Summerville and Dan James supplying an array of goal contributions, on top of divisional hotshot, Joel Piroe, and the impressive Georginio Rutter.

“This is a topic we have worked a lot on because one of the points everyone always criticised Daniel James, [saying] he's not scoring enough, [Crysencio] Summerville - both fantastic players but where are the end products? Especially this term, they are delivering. They were really clinical and ice-cold finishes today and they are on a good path," Farke said after Leeds' 2-0 win at Blackburn.

Leeds' front four have an extraordinary tally of 48 goals and assists between them so far this campaign, with Summerville at the forefront with nine goals.

Leeds United's electric front-four Player Apps Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 17 9 6 Joel Piroe 17 8 1 Dan James 18 7 4 Georginio Rutter 19 4 8

Southampton over rely on Armstrong

In comparison, Southampton still have a respectable 32 goals to their name so far this term, but compared to the top three, it asks whether Russell Martin's side are over reliant on Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong has 12 goals to his name, as the former Blackburn man sits second in the divisional charts, behind his former club's current talisman, Sammie Szmodics.

The 26-year-old is currently in a purple patch, with five of those strikes coming in his last six games, averaging a goal every 144 minutes and a conversion rate of 32%, as per BBC Sport.

Che Adams grabbed 22 goals in his last Championship season for Birmingham City, but this season, despite links back to the Premier League, the Leicester-born forward has looked far from his best. His goal at Watford on Saturday was the first he'd scored in three-and-a-half months, yet he remarkably stands second in the Saints' scoring charts with four for the season, only taking 19 shots all campaign.

Southampton defence is a concern

While Russell Martin does have high-profile defenders such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek & Taylor Harwood-Bellis to call upon, the former defender from his playing days will also be slightly alarmed that his side have the leakiest defence in the top four, conceding 28 - which is level with his former club Swansea and Stoke, who sit in the bottom half.

On average the Saints have conceded 1.4 goals per game, in comparison to Ipswich's 1.25. This is a major contrast to Leeds and Leicester, though, who lead the way in terms of the least number of goals conceded per 90 minutes. Daniel Farke's side are currently conceding an average of 1 per 90 and Enzo Maresca's side have a remarkable percentage of 0.6, as a result of shipping just 12 all season.

Southampton did concede almost a third of their goals in successive outings back in September, when Enzo Maresca's side and Sunderland put nine in total past them. They have since recorded all four of their clean sheets this season, but Gavin Bazunu still holds the worst save percentage in the division with a total of 62%.

Goal difference is a minor concern

Southampton are in the race for the top-two. They are the outsider for automatic promotion right now, but with 26 games of the season to go, they are in the race given their position in the league table. It could be tight and, as a security, Southampton need to chip away at that goal difference to make sure it doesn't make a difference later in the season; it's a minor issue right now, but imagine how cruel it would be to miss out on the Premier League because of it.

It promises to be an epic promotion race this season as Leeds and Southampton hunt down Leicester and Ipswich. As things currently stand, Leeds are matching plenty of the top-two's metrics after a sloppy start.

Southampton, meanwhile, have a way to go. Addressing that goal difference will mean tightening up at one end and letting loose at the other. Both would see the Saints start pushing the high standards set by the leaders of the pack.