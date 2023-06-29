Following the deal to take Declan Rice to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal for a reported £105M fee, West Ham will naturally be granted the license to navigate the choppy waters of the British transfer market with an added sense of freedom.

Fresh off the back of continental success, David Moyes' side can also be expected to carry ambition in their stride when plotting potential swoops ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League campaign, and these decisive factors have led them to step up their interest in Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, as per talkSPORT.

Barnes is now reportedly atop of a five-man list of transfer targets that has been sketched up at the London Stadium amid Rice's imminent departure, with the likes of Joao Pahlinha, Denis Zakaria, Amadou Onana, and Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse all on the club's radar, too.

How much could Leicester City receive from West Ham for Harvey Barnes?

A recent report from The Telegraph revealed that West Ham are preparing an initial £30M bid for Barnes' services, which is said to veer below the Foxes' desired £40M price tag, although they are resigned for losing him for slightly less than their hopeful valuation owing to their relegation from the Premier League.

And while Barnes is a player that both wants and is expected to leave, the ball remains in Leicester's court somewhat regarding negotiations as he still has two years to go on his current deal, meaning that, this summer at least, they will not be backed into a corner that forces a sale that yields a subordinate financial outlay just avoid a loss for nothing the following year, which is what happened with James Maddison.

That said, an urgency still looms to cash in on Barnes during the off-season as Leicester will look to balance the wage bill and conduct a squad rebuild under new boss Enzo Maresca, which will involve moving any players on that no longer want to remain at the King Power Stadium, of course, but they can do so on their own terms.

Ultimately, it seems as though an offer within the region of £35-40M could be justified for Barnes, who is now entering his prime and has just tallied up his most productive campaign to date in terms of league goal contributions.

Would West Ham be a good option for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes?

Barnes certainly fits the profile of a winger in Moyes' system, which revolves around swift attacking transitions and an emphasis on optimising the wide areas of the pitch.

The one-time England International possesses searing speed and a degree of directness that sees him always move forward progressively and decisively with the ball at his feet, which aligns with the manner in which Moyes likes his team to get up the pitch swiftly.

And although he is not overly technical for a wide player in terms of flair, trickery and inventive creativity, West Ham are far from a possession-based outfit, and Barnes is capable of orchestrating a crucial impact in the final third nonetheless, proved by finding the back of the net on no less than 13 occasions last term despite Leicester's profound struggles.

This tally amid the circumstances adds credence to Barnes being a player worthy of making a monumental step-up in his career to a side that will be competing in European football next season, and no doubt harboring the ambitions of accumulating a finish that earns that privilege the year after, too.