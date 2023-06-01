Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is on the radar of Leicester City as they look for a new manager following their relegation to the Championship.

Will Ange Postecoglou leave Celtic?

The Australian has transformed the Glasgow giants since his appointment last year, with the Hoops going on to win a league and cup double in his first campaign.

And, they could go one better this season, as they face Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday, with a victory meaning they would complete the treble. As well as getting results, Celtic have earned plenty of plaudits for the way they play under Postecoglou, who demands a fast, attacking style.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise the 57-year-old is attracting attention, as reports claim he is in line to land the Spurs job.

However, the Telegraph has revealed that the Foxes are also admirers of the former Yokohama Marinos chief, although they will obviously have to wait to see how discussions with Spurs play out.

Of course, if this did happen, he would be the second boss to swap Celtic for Leicester, after Brendan Rodgers made the decision back in 2019.

Leicester are set for a very busy summer, and the owner will want a new boss in place as soon as possible, due to the changes that need to be made to the squad.

Youri Tielemans has confirmed he will be leaving when his deal expires, whilst the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes are also attracting attention.

Leicester manager search continues

In truth, it’s very hard to see Postecoglou joining Leicester, even if he didn’t land the Spurs job. At Celtic, he has Champions League football next season, so you can’t imagine that he would be desperate to move to the Championship, even if Leicester are obviously a club with the potential to win promotion immediately.

From the Foxes’ perspective, it’s good to see that they’re still ambitious with their next appointment. As mentioned, they’re a good club, and the long-term project will be to get back to the top-flight and to kick-on quickly, so they are a very attractive club to good managers.

But, Postecoglou seems a very long shot, but he does have the attacking principles that Leicester should be looking for from their next boss.