Leicester City are open to selling Timothy Castagne this summer, as long as they receive an ‘appropriate’ offer for the full-back.

Leicester City summer transfer plans

The Foxes obviously suffered relegation to the Championship, which has brought financial consequences. As a result, many players are expected to depart in what should be a busy summer at the King Power Stadium, with the hierarchy also needing to appoint a head coach.

And, one man who has been linked with an exit is Castagne, with the Belgian international thought to be on the radar of Arsenal.

The 27-year-old was signed three years ago from Atalanta in a deal worth over £20m, and he has gone on to impress, although, like most, his standards fell last season as the team finished 18th.

Nevertheless, Castagne’s stock clearly remains high if the Gunners are keen, and The Athletic has revealed that he will be allowed to move on this summer - providing a suitable offer is submitted.

The update doesn’t state what sort of fee the Championship side will be willing to accept, but they aren’t in a position where they need to cash in on the versatile full-back, as he still has two years left on his contract in the East Midlands.

Will Timothy Castagne join Arsenal?

Even if he knows he is likely to be back up at Arsenal, the chance to move to the Londoners will surely appeal to Castagne, so if they do formalise their interest with an offer, he could push to go. From Leicester’s perspective, it makes no sense to keep players who don’t want to be around, so this stance is the correct one.

The Championship is a tough, demanding league, and if the Foxes don’t have the togetherness that’s required, they will come up short. So, they must ensure that the group all want to be at the club next season.

Ultimately though, this will all come down to the finances. Leicester spent big on Castagne a few years ago, and the fact he still has two years left on his deal means they won’t get bullied in the market. This is one that could drag on if an initial agreement isn’t reached, but clearly the player could be on the move if the right cash is put up.