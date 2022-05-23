Leicester City’s transfer plans revealed after links to Swansea City star

Leicester City are not expected to move for a striker this summer despite reports linking them with Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

The Dutch forward joined the Swans from PSV last summer and has enjoyed a brilliant first year in English football, scoring 22 goals in 45 games.

Unsurprisingly, that has attracted plenty of attention, with all at Swansea expecting a major battle to keep hold of the 22-year-old beyond the upcoming transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have been credited with the strongest interest in Piroe so far, but Leicestershire Live reporter Jordan Blackwell told Wales Online that he doesn’t expect the Foxes to be after a number nine ahead of next season.

“A striker isn’t really the priority. From what I understand they’ve got three priorities; a centre-back, a box-to-box midfielder and a right-sided winger. Then there’s another two priorities, which are a physical midfielder and Ademola Lookman.

“So at no point has a striker been mentioned.”

It remains to be seen whether the Swans would cash in on the player if a suitable offer does arrive.

The verdict

This will be a big relief for Swansea fans as Leicester are a club that would have the financial muscle to do a deal and the player would naturally see them as a big step up.

Of course, things can change quickly in football, but from Swansea’s perspective it’s good news if the Foxes don’t make an offer for Piroe.

There will be other interest though, so it will be intriguing to see where the talented attacker is playing his football next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.