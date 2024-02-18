Highlights Nigel Pearson, Brian Little, and Jimmy Bloomfield are among Leicester City's most successful managers, ranking 9th, 8th, and 7th respectively.

Martin O'Neill and Norman Bullock also achieved notable success, ranking 6th and 4th on the list of Leicester City's winningest managers.

Brendan Rodgers, Willie Orr, Peter Hodge, and Matt Gillies round out the top three, with Gillies being the club's most successful manager with 201 wins.

Leicester City are certainly a club with a fine history in English football, having won every major trophy available to them domestically.

This of course included a fairytale Premier League win in 2015/16, and most recently, an FA Cup in 2021.

But who are the club's most successful managers?

Well, below, we've ranked the top nine managers at the club, according to how many wins they achieved as Leicester City boss.

Naturally, those with longevity at the club feature highly, but there are some interesting names thrown up.

Let's get into the rankings.

9 Nigel Pearson

The first name on our list, and coming in at number nine in terms of Leicester City managers that have overseen the most wins is Nigel Pearson.

Pearson was in charge at the club between November 2011 and June 2015, winning 80 matches during that time.

Pearson's achievements included winning the Championship in 2013/14 and a great escape from relegation in 2014/15, laying the groundwork for Leicester's Premier League title success in 2015/16.

8 Brian Little

Brian Little is the next name to feature on our list, and narrowly edges Nigel Pearson to rank eighth.

Indeed, Little has recorded just one more victory as Leicester boss than Pearson, with 81 wins during his tenure.

Little was in charge between 1991 and 1994 and won promotion to the Premier League in 93/94 via the first division play-offs.

7 Jimmy Bloomfield

Managing the club between 1971 and 1977, Jimmy Bloomfield ranks seventh in the list of Leicester City managers in terms of wins.

Taking charge of over 280 matches, Bloomfield recorded 85 wins as Foxes boss.

6 Martin O’Neill

Martin O'Neill finds himself ranked number six in terms of Leicester City managers and their victories.

O'Neill was in charge of the club between 1995 and 2000, taking charge of over 200 games.

During that time, he won 85 matches, winning two League Cup's and promotion to the Premier League in 95/96.

5 Norman Bullock

Norman Bullock is the next former Foxes boss to feature on this list, coming in at number four.

Bullock took charge of the club in the post-war era, between 1949 and February 1955.

During that time, Bullock's Leicester won 91 matches, with one of their best moments being crowned second division champions in 1953/54.

4 Brendan Rodgers

The second Northern Irishman to feature on this list, Brendan Rodgers comes in at number four in terms of most wins as Leicester boss.

Rodgers took charge of the club in February 2019 and remained in charge until April last season.

During that time, Rodgers took charge of just over 200 matches, 91 of which his side took the victory in.

Rodgers' Leicester won the 2021 FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

3 Willie Orr

Into the top three now and Willie Orr is the next former Foxes boss to feature.

Orr was in charge of the club almost a century ago, taking over as manager in 1926 and lasting until 1932.

During that time, Orr took charge of just shy of 250 games, winning 102 of these.

2 Peter Hodge

Ranking second in terms of wins as Leicetster boss is the man that Orr took over from, Peter Hodge.

Hodge was manager of Leicester between 1919 and May 1926.

Hodge oversaw over 300 games during that time, winning 125 of them.

Hodges' Leicester were second division champions in 1924/25.

1 Matt Gillies

In at number one, and Leicester City's most successful manager ever in terms of wins whilst at the club is Matt Gillies.

There's no doubt Gillies longevity gave him the upper hand here, with 10 years as boss between 1958 and 1968.

During that time, he managed over 500 games, winning 201 of them.

During his tenure, the club won the League Cup in 1964, and were runners up the following season.

Gillies side were also runners-up in the FA Cup in 1961 and 1963