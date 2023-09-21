Highlights Leicester City will have some of the highest-rated players in EA FC 24, reflecting the quality of their squad despite narrowly missing out on Premier League survival last season.

Harry Winks, Jannik Vestergaard, and Daniel Iversen are among the silver-rated players for Leicester, showcasing their strength in depth.

Boubakary Soumare, Dennis Praet, Patson Daka, Stephy Mavididi, James Justin, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wout Faes, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Conor Coady, Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ricardo Pereira are all highly rated players for Leicester in the game.

Leicester City will boast some of the Championship's highest ratings in EA FC 24 after finishing marginally below the Premier League dotted line last season.

The full version of the game is set to be released to the public on 29 September 2023.

Here at Football League World, we have decided to take a look at Enzo Maresca's squad, and ranked them based on their new ratings.

15 Harry Winks (74)

For the new iteration of the much-loved football game, Harry Winks has been awarded a rating of 74, based on his showings last season.

Last term was Winks' final at Tottenham Hotspur, but it was spent on loan with Italian side, Sampdoria. The midfielder played 20 times and failed to register a single goal involvement as his side were relegated from Serie A.

The inclusion of a 74-rated card this soon on the list pays testament to just how good Leicester's squad still is.

14 Jannik Vestergaard (74)

Jannik Vestergaard is the second of three players to rank just short of the gold card threshold.

The imposing defender has plied his trade in the Midlands for the last two seasons, after making the switch from Southampton in 2021.

Despite rarely featuring under Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith in 2022/23, Vestergaard has maintained the same rating.

13 Daniel Iversen (74)

To round up the Foxes' silver offerings, we have Daniel Iversen, a Danish shot stopper who may be useful to your ultimate team if a Championship side is what you crave.

The 26-year-old ended up playing on 12 occasions in the most recent campaign, with most coming under Smith in the latter stages.

12 Boubakary Soumare (75)

The Foxes dominate the division when it comes to gold cards, having 12 of their own, which is more than the rest of the second tier combined.

Boubakary Soumare will have a Leicester card on EA FC 24, despite making a loan move to Sevilla in the summer transfer window.

His overall rating has decreased by one from last year, following his relatively disappointing top-flight campaign.

11 Dennis Praet (75)

Belgium international, Dennis Praet has been given a well-rounded card on the new game, and could be a good option to add to your midfield.

The 29-year-old, like his predecessor in this list, has been downgraded by one to reflect his lack of minutes at the King Power Stadium last season.

10 Patson Daka (75)

The last of Leicester's 75-rated stars is Patson Daka, who, as always, has been given a threatening card that could do damage to defenses in the game's early days.

The Zambia man will be tough to link because of his rare nationality. However, if building a mostly Championship squad, then the forward's 88 pace and 76 shooting would be very useful.

9 Stephy Mavididi (76)

Stephy Mavididi is another with an exciting, and useable card this year.

His blistering pace combined with high shooting and dribbling stats means he could terrorize most back lines for a cheap price. The winger swapped Montpellier for the Midlands in July, and it is clear to see why. His EA FC 24 card has four different play styles - more than any other Leicester assets.

He possesses the 'Rapid', 'Flair', 'Quick Step' and 'Trivela' play styles, that will help to bring the player's unique signature abilities to the game.

8 James Justin (76)

The second of six 76-rated players is full-back James Justin, who has struggled a lot with injury in recent years.

He initially penned his first deal with Leicester in 2019, following a move from Luton Town, and has played 87 times for the Foxes.

The 25-year-old's rating remains the same as the one that he was given last time around.

7 Kelechi Iheanacho (76)

Kelechi Iheanacho's rating has been decreased by one point. His pace, shooting and dribbling stats have all taken a slight hit, whilst his physical has increased.

He joined Leicester from Manchester City in 2017, has played in excess of 200 matches, and netted more than 50 goals since.

6 Wout Faes (76)

Wout Faes made a £15 million move from Reims just over 12 months ago. He was a mainstay in the side that dropped from the Premier League last term, and has stayed with Leicester for their Championship campaign.

The 25-year-old's 76 rating is a decrease of two points from last year's overall, but still impressive nonetheless. Despite only having 55 passing, the Belgian boasts the 'Long Ball Pass' play style, which will be useful if you favour playing out from the back.

5 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (76)

Some members of the Foxes faithful would have ranked Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall at the top of their list, however, he only ranks fifth according to EA Sports.

The 25-year-old performed positively last term across his 31 league appearances, but has received a downgrade of one overall rating. However, a strong season in the second tier could see his card stats soar next time around.

4 Conor Coady (76)

Conor Coady is the final 76 rated Leicester asset on EA FC 24, and the last of City's new recruits to feature. The former Liverpool stalwart joined from Wolves this summer after spending the previous nine months on loan at Everton. He made 23 appearances for the Toffees last term, as they avoided relegation.

Survival under Sean Dyche did not stop Coady's overall rating from decreasing by two points.

3 Jamie Vardy (78)

Jamie Vardy has been an exciting card to use in years gone by, however, in recent times, his pace stat has been slashed due to his age. This has rendered him slightly less effective, but still useable.

He has been given two different play styles. The first is 'Chip Shot' and the second is surprisingly 'Slide Tackle'.

2 Wilfred Ndidi (79)

The top spot is shared by two players, and the first of which is Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian international has played almost 250 times for City. His highest rated base card in that time came in FIFA 22 where he was given an 84 overall.

This time around, the defensive midfielder has dropped two ratings to 79.

1 Ricardo Pereira (79)

Ricardo Pereira joins Ndidi as Leicester highest rated player on EA FC 24.

The 29-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2018, and has been a fantastic servant, playing over 130 times. He has also featured seven times for his country, Portugal.

Despite what his 72 pace may suggest, Pereira has been give the 'Rapid' play style, which will make him appear faster in-game.