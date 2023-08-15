Highlights Leicester City's most financially valuable academy graduate, according to Transfermarkt, is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with a value of €25 million. He impressed on the opening day of the season with a brace against Coventry City.

Harvey Barnes, who recently moved to Newcastle United for €39 million, was a standout player for Leicester last season, scoring 13 goals in 34 league appearances.

Ben Chilwell, currently a key player for Chelsea and the England national team, is the most successful player on the list. Leicester played a crucial role in his development before his move to Chelsea, where he hopes to establish himself as a starter for England ahead of Euro 2024.

Leicester City have produced some excellent players over the years and their Premier League win will have only helped to appeal to some talented youngsters.

They may have been relegated - but the Foxes are still a big club and that's why you could count on them to bring through some excellent players in the coming years.

In this list, we take a look at Leicester's most financially valuable academy graduates right now, according to market value figures from Transfermarkt.

Some of the players in that Transfermarkt list never appeared for the Foxes' first team in a competitive game, including Cedric Kipre and Viktor Johansson, and are ineligible for this list because of this.

10 Liam Moore - €800,000

It was all going so well for Moore at Reading.

Joining from the Foxes back in 2016, he guided the Royals to the play-off final but blazed a crucial penalty over the bar at Wembley.

He recovered from that and became club captain - but the Berkshire side failed to recover from their play-off final defeat and things turned sour for Moore when he was stripped of the captaincy back in January 2022.

Joining Stoke City on loan later on that month, he sustained an injury that ended his spell there prematurely and he has suffered from injury problems ever since, making just a couple of appearances since his return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

And with his injury problems in mind, it came as no surprise when he was released earlier this summer.

9 Josh Knight - €1m

Unfortunately for Knight, he wasn't able to make a meaningful first-team breakthrough during his time at the King Power Stadium, going out on loan to Peterborough United twice and Wycombe Wanderers.

He then sealed a permanent switch to Peterborough in 2021, but was relegated at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year-old was close to securing promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking just a few months ago, but Posh's second-leg collapse against Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs consigned his team to another season in League One.

8 Max Gradel - €1.6m

Although Gradel started his career at Leicester, he arguably made a name for himself during his time at Leeds United and earned himself a move to Saint-Etienne, where he impressed before sealing a move to AFC Bournemouth.

Unfortunately, he wasn't a huge success at the Vitality Stadium but he has done well at Toulouse and Turkish side Sivasspor since.

He currently plies his trade at Gaziantep and is still active in football at 35 - not a bad achievement.

7 Hamza Choudhury - €5m

It looked as though Choudhury's time at the King Power may have been coming to an end when he joined Watford on loan last summer.

But Leicester's relegation may have given him a lifeline, with the midfielder appearing in all three of the Foxes' competitive games this season.

He will be desperate to assert himself as a key part of Enzo Maresca's plans as the Midlands side look to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

6 Daniel Iversen - €5m

Iversen is surplus to requirements at Leicester with Mads Hermansen coming in and Danny Ward and Alex Smithies still at the club.

According to the Daily Mail, the Danish shot-stopper is available for £5m and he may not be short of interest considering he appeared in the top flight last season and enjoyed successful loan spells at Preston North End.

Stoke City had enquired about a loan deal but that was rejected, with the Foxes seemingly keen to offload the shot-stopper permanently despite his obvious talent.

5 Jeffrey Schlupp - €7m

Schlupp has been one of the Foxes' more successful academy graduates, being part of Leicester's Premier League-winning team before moving on to Crystal Palace in 2017.

He has remained at Selhurst Park ever since and made 199 competitive appearances for the Eagles, registering 17 goals and 15 assists in the process.

The 30-year-old started on the opening day of this term against Sheffield United and looks set to be a key part of Roy Hodgson's plans again.

4 Luke Thomas - €12m

With Callum Doyle potentially establishing himself as the starting left-back, it will be interesting to see how much game time Thomas gets this season.

Both are young and will want to get as much game time under their belts as possible - but the only way both can play is if Doyle starts at centre-back and Thomas fits in at left-back in place of Wout Faes or Jannik Vestergaard.

The chance to potentially be part of a promotion-winning team may be appealing for Thomas and could persuade him to stay at the King Power, even if he isn't going to start every game.

3 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - €25m

Dewsbury-Hall, who previously spent time on loan at Luton Town, showed his class on the opening day of this season with a brace against Coventry City.

Heading in the first, he then rifled his second into the top corner, with his contributions proving to be the difference between the Foxes and the Sky Blues.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract more interest before the transfer window closes.

2 Harvey Barnes - €35m

Barnes was impressive for the Foxes last term, recording 13 goals in 34 league appearances and earned himself a £39m move to Newcastle United earlier this summer.

And he managed to make an immediate impact, scoring on his competitive debut against Aston Villa in the Magpies' 5-1 win.

Barnes was almost gifted the goal by some pretty awful Villa defending - but he has to be commended for getting himself on the scoresheet.

1 Ben Chilwell - €35m

Chilwell is the most successful player on this list as an England international and an important first-teamer for Chelsea.

Although he faces a battle with Luke Shaw for a starting spot on the left-hand side for England, with Kieran Trippier also able to operate in this area, he will be hoping that he can establish himself as a key starter for the Three Lions ahead of Euro 2024.

He has a lot to thank Leicester for following his rise, with the Foxes giving him an opportunity to develop, go out on loan to Huddersfield Town to gain some valuable senior experience and then become a key first-teamer at the King Power Stadium.

And at 26, he still has plenty of time left in his career to be a major success at both a domestic and international level.