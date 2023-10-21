Highlights Southampton's mixed start to the season has left them in 10th place, which is underwhelming given their talented squad.

Both Southampton and Leicester City were relegated last season and are expected to challenge for promotion.

Leicester's success despite major changes in their squad could increase the pressure on Southampton manager Russell Martin to deliver results.

Southampton have made a reasonably mixed start to the 2023/24 campaign.

They went unbeaten in their first four league games - and did well during the latter stages of the last set of fixtures with wins against Leeds United and Stoke City.

However, a four-game losing run in September means they currently sit in 10th place, which is an underwhelming position considering the quality of players they have at their disposal.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

In fairness to them, they have faced the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and Sunderland already this season, but they will have been extremely disappointed to have lost against Ipswich Town, even though Kieran McKenna's men have made a brilliant start to the campaign.

The Saints also handed Middlesbrough their first league win of the season, which will disappoint them considering how poor Boro's results were prior to that clash at the Riverside.

Leicester, on the other hand, have only lost one of their 11 league games, winning the other 10.

Sitting at the top of the Championship at the time of writing, Enzo Maresca has done brilliantly at the King Power Stadium so far and couldn't have imagined making such an excellent start to 2023/24, even with the strength of the squad he has at his disposal.

The Foxes are only likely to get better in the coming months too and at this stage, it would be a surprise if they didn't secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What are the similarities between Leicester City and Southampton?

Leicester and the Saints were both relegated from the top flight at the end of last term and naturally, both were thought of as promotion favourites because of that.

As well as this, both teams cashed in on key players during the summer transfer window, with the Foxes seeing the likes of James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne leave, as well as Youri Tielemens who left the club on the expiration of his contract.

The Saints, meanwhile, sold Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

But like Leicester, Southampton also spent a decent amount in return to strengthen their squad, with Shea Charles arriving at St Mary's for a reported £15m.

The Saints may have made a managerial change in the summer and had to adapt to a new style of play, but so did the Foxes, with Maresca potentially set to make his team the Manchester City of the second tier.

How could Leicester City's success spell trouble for Russell Martin at Southampton?

When the Saints employed Martin, they must have known that it would take a while for him to put his stamp on the squad and get them on the right track, because his style takes time to get used to.

However, with the support he was given during the summer window, the south-coast side will be expecting their manager to guide them into the promotion mix at the end of the season.

If the Saints are in an underwhelming league position in a month or two, Martin's job could be in danger.

Although the board wouldn't have expected the Saints to do as well as Leicester have this season, the fact the Foxes have done brilliantly despite making so many changes during the summer will give the south-coast side's board hope that their team can be a potential promotion contender.

And with this, expectations will be high, which puts more pressure on Martin.