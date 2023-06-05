Leicester City want to keep Jonny Evans following their relegation, and they are in talks with the centre-back over a new contract.

When does Jonny Evans’ Leicester contract expire?

The 35-year-old’s current deal runs out in the coming months, so the Northern Ireland international could have already played his last game for the Foxes as he is free to talk to other clubs ahead of next season.

With the Midlands outfit having suffered relegation to the Championship, it was unclear whether Evans would remain with Leicester.

And, whilst it’s still unclear whether he will sign an extension, the club did confirm they are in talks with Evans as they provided an update on the squad, with seven out-of-contract players set to move on.

“Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez and Tetê will all bring their spells at King Power Stadium to an end. The Club remains in discussions with captain Jonny Evans with regard to his future beyond the expiration of his current deal this month.”

The ex-Manchester United man has just endured a frustrating campaign individually, with injuries restricting Evans to just 13 appearances, so he couldn’t help the team in the way he would’ve wanted this season.

Keeping Evans would make sense for Leicester City

Of course, we don’t know the finances of Evans’ deal at Leicester, but from a football perspective, offering the player a 12-month extension would make total sense, as he still has a lot to offer both on and off the pitch.

Firstly, it’s an area of the pitch that Leicester lack depth in, and they may look to bring in at least one centre-back anyway, so if Evans goes that will add more work to what will be an already busy summer for the club. Crucially though, he can still deliver on the pitch, as Evans was still a decent option for them in the top-flight, so you’d think he’d be able to cope with the Championship.

Injuries are a concern, but just having him at the training ground will ensure standards are met, and he’s the type of leader that the team don’t want to lose. So, all connected to Leicester should hope that fresh terms are agreed, and Evans may be keen on the challenge to help get the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.