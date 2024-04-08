Highlights Contract renewals are off the table for Leicester City players with expiring deals, including Vardy and Ndidi.

Six key players could leave as free agents unless new deals are agreed, impacting the team's future.

Leicester must secure promotion without new contracts, risking the loss of important players and quality for next season.

New contracts for players with expiring deals are completely off the table at Leicester City.

There are six players who could walk away from the Foxes as free agents at the end of the campaign unless a new deal is agreed.

That includes club legend Jamie Vardy, who was crucial to Premier League and FA Cup triumphs during his time at the King Power Stadium, as well as promotion to the top flight in 2014.

Other players like Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Dennis Praet, Jannik Vestergaard and long-standing member of the team Marc Albrighton.

The winger was also part of the club’s major silverware success in recent years, having joined the club from Aston Villa in 2014.

Leicester City players with expiring contract - 2023/34 League goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Jannik Vestergaard 36 2 Wilfred Ndidi 26 (20) 2 (5) Jamie Vardy 29 (13) 14 (1) Kelechi Iheanacho 21 (10) 5 (1) Dennis Praet 13 (6) 0 (1) Marc Albrighton 11 (0) 0

Enzo Maresca clarifies Leicester contract stance

Enzo Maresca has claimed that new deals for these players are out of the question for the moment.

While the EFL registration ban on Leicester does not outright include re-signing players to new contracts, it will still need to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Asked if the ban means no new deals will be agreed for the time being, Maresca responded, via Leicestershire Live: “Completely.

“This is a big question for them [whether it could impact their motivation].

“I hope not.

“I try to convince them it’s not something they can control.

“Because of the games we are playing and because I saw them every day, I’m quite sure they are focused on the final games and our target.”

Vestergaard has been a particularly important player so far this season, with the Dane featuring 36 times in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

Vardy, Ndidi and Iheanacho have also been regulars in Maresca’s side, as they chase a top two spot in the second division.

Praet and Albrighton have both been less involved, but have still played their role in the team’s impressive season.

Leicester City's promotion push

Leicester will need all six players for their promotion push, with the club looking to secure a place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

The Foxes took a big step toward automatic promotion on Saturday afternoon with a crucial 2-1 win at home to Birmingham City.

An 87th minute strike from Stephy Mavididi secured all three points, moving them to top of the Championship table.

The victory moved them above Leeds United and Ipswich Town in the Championship table.

Leicester now lead Kieran McKenna’s side by one point, while also holding a game in hand over their rivals.

No new contracts a blow to Leicester

The likes of Vardy, Ndidi, Iheanacho and Vestergaard are all still important first team players.

Particularly losing Vardy would be a huge blow given what he means to the supporters.

The forward deserves a better send-off to his Leicester career than being unable to renew terms due to the club’s poor finances.

But also losing the quality of players that have expiring deals will also be a blow, especially as they won’t be receiving any fees for them either.

This would be a real disaster for the Foxes, and will hurt their squad going into next season.