Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: How is he getting on in the EFL? Has he got a future at the club?

A promising graduate of Leicester City’s academy, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is getting his first taste of Championship football with a spell at Luton Town this season.

The 22-year-old made his Foxes breakthrough in an FA Cup game against Brentford last season as a substitute, and got his first start for the club against Arsenal in an EFL Cup game back at the start of the season in September.

It was following that initial FA Cup cameo appearance that he secured a loan spell to League One side Blackpool, where he scored four goals in 10 games from the centre of midfield before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

With that kind of form a move upwards in the footballing pyramid was to be expected, and he linked-up with the Hatters a few games into the Championship season.

How is he getting on at Luton?

It looks like Dewsbury-Hall is doing pretty well by all accounts.

He’s been a regular in the Hatters’ engine room, playing 20 league games and scoring twice, adding another three assists to his tally.

It proves that he’s quite creative going forward and Wyscout stats (via FIVE YARDS) suggest that he is one of, if not the top dribbler in the division.

Luton currently sit in 15th position in the Championship, which is probably about right considering their budget, and Dewsbury-Hall has enough class about him to help the outfit up the table in the coming months.

Has he got a future at Leicester?

There’s a lot of depth to the Foxes midfield, with Wilfried Ndidi and Youri Tielemans top-class talents and the likes of Nampalys Mendy, Dennis Praet and Hamza Choudhury there as rotational options.

Dewsbury-Hall is only a year younger than Choudhury though, and if Leicester rated him really highly you would have maybe thought he would’ve had a first-team chance by now.

Attacking midfield-wise though, Dewsbury-Hall would have to compete with James Maddison, who you can’t see being usurped from that position for a while.

There’s reason to believe that Dewsbury-Hall will get his chance next season though considering Brendan Rodgers thought about recalling him in January, but if he’s still down in the pecking order he may have to think of a permanent move away to perhaps a top Championship side.