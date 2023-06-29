A number of Leicester City players have attracted interest elsewhere in recent weeks following the club's return to the Championship.

Much of this- most notably James Maddison's departure to Spurs - has been anticipated, and now a surprising update has emerged regarding suitors for long-serving striker Jamie Vardy's signature, with Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC proving unsuccessful in their approach.

Why has Leicester City's Jamie Vardy rejected a move to Saudi Arabia?

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Vardy feels that a move to Saudi Arabia does not suit him and his family, who have lived in England throughout the forward's career.

Now 36, Vardy has never played abroad and given the limited time that he has left in his career, it appears unlikely that such a prospect will come around now.

The interest comes amid a significant Saudi summer spending spree, where clubs from the country have optimized their financial weaponry to strike shock deals for stars such as Ruben Neves, N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema among others.

Though it is fairly obvious that Vardy would collect a substantial pay-packet there, his future is clearly not fixated on funds and wherever he ends up next, it does not seem as though it will be to the Middle East.

Will Jamie Vardy stay at Leicester City?

After an illustrious, success-laden eleven-year stay in Leicestershire, Vardy's future at the club is unclear as a whole as things stand, despite the recent revelation from new boss Enzo Maresca.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Maresca explained: "He (Vardy) will be staying with us, yes.

"That’s what we’re currently doing, looking at the squad and planning for next season.”

Although that update would, on the face of it, clear up any mitigating concerns about where Vardy may be playing his football next season, today's report has also revealed that the veteran is yet to discuss his role in the Championship next season with Maresca.

Given his age and, all things considered, the consequential notable decline over the last twelve months or so, it would come as no surprise to see Vardy play a more bit-part role in one of Europe's most physically demanding leagues even though he possesses the necessary pedigree and experience.

Those qualities are likely what has led to Maresca wanting to keep Vardy in the building, but there is every chance that he may fancy someone considerably younger to lead the line, particularly given his connections with Manchester City and their youth set-up.

Vardy also has only a year left on his current deal and is said to be a high earner, so if some of the imminent departures from Leicester in a bid to stabilize the wage bill fail to come to fruition, then that too could serve to change Maresca's stance.