Leicester City are expected to sell James Maddison this summer, according to The Athletic.

The England international is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs following the Foxes’ relegation to the Championship.

Maddison has earned an impressive reputation for his performances for Leicester since signing for the club from Norwich City in 2018.

During his time at the King Power Stadium, he has helped the team to back-to-back fifth place finishes in the top flight, as well as the club’s first FA Cup triumph in 2021.

How much will James Maddison be sold for this summer?

Leicester are planning to cash-in on the midfielder at a price of £40 million in the upcoming transfer window.

However, there is some optimism within the club that this figure could rise if a bidding war for his signature ensues.

Given the playmaker has just one year remaining on his current contract, there is an understanding that Maddison is no longer at peak value.

But the club is keen to avoid losing him as a free agent in 12 months’ time due to the financial situation at Leicester.

This situation has only been compounded by the unexpected relegation of the club, which will prove costly even if promotion is earned again next season.

Who is interested in James Maddison?

It has been reported that Newcastle United have taken the lead in the race to sign the 26-year-old, moving ahead of Tottenham in the battle for his signature.

Spurs had made the Englishman their top priority in the transfer market this summer, but it remains to be seen how that will be impacted by the reported arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move for the player this summer, with Mikel Arteta hoping to bolster his team’s attacking options after their bid for the Premier League title faltered in the final weeks of the campaign.

Would James Maddison be good value at a £40 million price-tag?

Leicester reportedly turned down offers for Maddison that were worth up to £50 million last summer, so a £40 million deal would be good value for whichever club signed him.

Maddison has a lot of valuable Premier League experience and has proven himself as a very capable playmaker at the highest level.

His goals and assists would bring a level of creativity that a lot of clubs would enjoy having in their squad.

It will be a big blow for Leicester whenever he leaves, but that is the consequence of their poor campaign, as Maddison deserves to be playing in the top flight.