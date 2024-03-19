Highlights Jamie Vardy became Leicester's highest paid player in 2016 after turning down offers from Arsenal.

Vardy remained the highest-paid player despite the club suffering relegation in 2022/23.

With Vardy's contract expiring and the club's financial situation, a new top earner is expected in 2024.

Leicester City are one of the top sides in the Championship this season, having led the league for almost the entire campaign.

The former Premier League winners are looking to return to the top division after one season away. They suffered relegation last season, but the appointment of Enzo Maresca has made them one of the favourites to go up.

This is also partly aided by having one of the biggest wage budgets in the league, and with some of the highest-paid individuals in the division.

Jamie Vardy has topped the club's list of highest earners for the past eight seasons, and continues to be the top earner at the club until his deal runs out in the summer.

Leicester City Highest Earners - Capology Season Player Estimated Weekly Wage 2016/17 Jamie Vardy/Riyad Mahrez £100,000 2017/18 Jamie Vardy/Riyad Mahrez £100,000 2018/19 Jamie Vardy £140,000 2019/20 Jamie Vardy £140,000 2020/21 Jamie Vardy £140,000 2021/22 Jamie Vardy £140,000 2022/23 Jamie Vardy £140,000 2023/24 Jamie Vardy £140,000

Vardy became Leicester's highest paid player in 2016

Jamie Vardy became the highest-paid player at Leicester in the summer of 2016. After leading the unprecedented charge to the Premier League title the year prior, he turned down offers from Arsenal to remain at the club and help them in their maiden season in the Champions League.

Along with Riyad Mahrez, he signed an estimated £100,000 per week deal with the club, according to Capology. With N’Golo Kante leaving the club for Chelsea that year, locking down their two best players was a must for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

The team struggled that season, but Vardy still impressed. He spearheaded the attack that reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The following year, the club finished 12th in the table, with Vardy netting 13 goals.

Mahrez was sold the following season to Manchester City. To keep hold of their other star man, Leicester signed Vardy to a new deal on an estimated £140,000 a week, according to Capology.

They continued to struggle under manager Craig Shakespeare. While they avoided relegation in his first year, but he was sacked the following season and replaced by Claude Puel. However, it wouldn't be until Brendan Rodgers got the manager's role in 2019 that Leicester would start to impress again.

The appointment of Rogers began a successful spell for the club. They managed back-to-back fifth place finishes in the league, narrowly missing out on the Champions League places with some bad results at the end of the season.

He also won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021, with Youri Tielemans netting the winner against Chelsea in the final.

Vardy more than made up for his sky-high wages with his goals. He is Leicester's all-time top goalscorer, and was consistently one of the highest scorers in the league with the Foxes. His 185 goals for Leicester in the Premier League brought more good times to the King Power than any player before him.

Related "Terrified" - Gary Lineker makes honest Leicester City claim The Foxes were beaten at Stamford Bridge to end their dreams of a semi-final clash at Wembley

Vardy remained the highest-paid player despite relegation

With the club suffering relegation at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, a number of high earners were forced to leave the club.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes both left the side for big money to Premier League clubs. This gave the club more wages to play with, and allowed them to keep Vardy at the club on his £140,000 wages.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, we will soon see another man take the mantel as the highest-paid player at the club. As it stands, Harry Winks' £90,000 per week estimated wages would make him the top earner at the club going into the summer of 2024.

This looks like it could be Vardy's last season at the club. With their current financial situation, the Foxes will be saddened to see him go, but will be happy to get his huge wages off the books.

It will be an end of an era when he does leave, but it looks as if the club simply cannot afford to offer him a new deal, unless he takes a big pay cut.