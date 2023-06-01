Leicester City will be forced to offload Harvey Barnes this summer amid transfer interest in the forward.

According to Football Insider, the Foxes’ financial situation will necessitate a sale of key assets this summer.

That means that the recently relegated side will have little choice but to accept the offers that are expected to arrive soon.

There are a number of clubs that have been linked with weighing up an offer for Barnes, but concrete bids have been made just yet.

Who is interested in signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester City this summer?

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old in the upcoming transfer window, with Barnes understood to be keen on a potential move.

Tottenham and Aston Villa have also been mentioned as monitoring the winger’s situation at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester need to shed the size of their wage bill as they prepare for life in the Championship.

The club is ranked 21st in the world for the size of their wage bill, which comes at a time when Leicester has posted a loss of £92.5 million for the 2021-22 campaign.

It remains to be seen just how much any of these clubs will be willing to pay to sign Barnes, with a figure of £40 to 50 million mentioned as a possible sale price.

How important is Harvey Barnes to Leicester City?

Barnes emerged from the Leicester academy in 2016, but didn’t become a regular in the side until the 2018-19 campaign.

Since then, he has grown in importance to the club, playing a key role in their FA Cup triumph in 2021.

Barnes has contributed 35 goals and 25 assists in five Premier League seasons, helping the team to consecutive fifth-place finishes under Brendan Rodgers in 2020 and 2021.

Does Harvey Barnes have a future at Leicester City?

It is clear that Barnes will be sold to the highest bidder this summer.

It is the natural consequence of relegation for Leicester, with Barnes clearly a Premier League calibre player.

The likes of Tottenham, Villa, and Newcastle all have a lot to offer in terms of potential next destination.

Both Newcastle and Villa have European football next season, so either would be a good fit for the Englishman.

Given the fees being touted, this will be a huge windfall for Leicester, which will really help ease some of the financial concerns at the club.