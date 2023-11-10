Highlights Leicester City suffered a setback last week with a defeat against Leeds United, but they are still in first place in the Championship.

Forward Tom Cannon, who joined Leicester City during the summer, has been sidelined due to injury but is now fit and could feature in the upcoming game against Middlesbrough.

Once Cannon is fully fit, he is expected to play a significant role in Leicester City's squad, adding another quality option to their already strong attacking lineup.

Leicester City are back in Championship action this Saturday as they travel to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

The Foxes have been excellent so far in the second tier and are running away with the league, but their form took a dramatic hit last week as they were beaten by Leeds United.

It was only their second league defeat of the season, with both coming at the King Power Stadium.

The club will hope it is only a bump in the road and they can get back on a winning streak starting on Saturday when they face fellow promotion hopefuls Boro. They come into this game remaining in first place and still have a healthy cushion over third-place Leeds.

Ahead of that game, Enzo Maresca has been holding his usual pre-match press conference, and the Italian has provided a significant update on forward Tom Cannon.

What is Tom Cannon’s current situation at Leicester City?

Cannon had spent all of his football career at Premier League side Everton, barring a loan spell at Preston North End last season.

The forward impressed while with the Lilywhites, and that resulted in much speculation regarding his future over the summer.

There was an uncertainty about whether the player was going to stay at Goodison Park and help Everton, leave on loan again, or this time leave permanently. A decision didn’t come until deadline day when it was confirmed that Leicester had signed Cannon on a five-year deal.

Since joining the Foxes, it has been a difficult time for the player, as he’s yet to play a single minute for the club as he’s been out injured.

His only game time this season has come while he was still at Everton, and that was a one-minute cameo against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.

So, Cannon has been working to try and get fit, as he will no doubt be keen to play for his new club as soon as possible. That opportunity might be closer than ever, as Maresca provided an update.

Tom Cannon could feature v Middlesbrough

As mentioned, Cannon has yet to be seen in a Leicester shirt, and with fans patiently waiting, Maresca has now provided an update ahead of the Middlesbrough game.

The Italian has revealed that Cannon is fit and could be available for Saturday’s game, but he isn’t ready to play 90 minutes.

He said in his pre-match press conference, via Leicestershire Live: “Yes, finally. But now it’s been one week with us, and he could tomorrow be in the squad. After two months out, he is fit and could be tomorrow, but not 90 minutes.”

Will Tom Cannon feature regularly for Leicester City?

Once Cannon is up to full fitness, you'd imagine he will feature fairly regularly for the Foxes, as they spent a decent amount of money on the player and it wasn’t for him to sit on the bench.

It will have been disappointing for Maresca to see one of his new signings unavailable for so long, but his return could be great timing, as Leicester are adding another quality option to their squad full of great attacking options.

Cannon will obviously be eased back into action, with fans hoping they can see him on Saturday, but once up to full fitness, you could expect the player to be firing, especially in this side.