It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they are in a strong position as they look to make an immediate return to the top flight.

Leicester have adapted seamlessly to the Championship, spending much of the season so far inside the automatic promotion places.

The Foxes brought in nine players this summer following relegation, including high-profile signings such as Harry Winks and Conor Coady, and many of those new additions have made a big impact.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Manager Enzo Maresca will likely be keen to strengthen in January as he looks to maintain his side's promotion push, and with that in mind, we looked at Leicester's dream starting line-up after the closure of the transfer window.

GK: Mads Hermansen

Leicester completed the signing of goalkeeper Hermansen from Brondby this summer for a fee of £6m.

Hermansen has established himself as the Foxes' number one goalkeeper ahead of Jakub Stolarczyk, Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen and Alex Smithies, with his ability with the ball at his feet proving crucial to Maresca's style of play.

RB: Trai Hume

Ricardo Pereira has been Leicester's first choice right-back this season, but it seems as though Maresca could be in the market for reinforcements in this position in January, with TEAMtalk claiming that the Foxes are interested in Sunderland's Trai Hume, along with Leeds United and Burnley.

Hume joined the Black Cats from Linfield last summer for a fee of less than £200,000, and he has starred for the Black Cats this season.

Pereira is an excellent option at right-back, but Hume is a player with huge potential, and Maresca may view him as the future of the club.

CB: Jannik Vestergaard

It has been a remarkable turnaround in fortunes at the King Power Stadium for Vestergaard, who did not feature in the Premier League last season under Brendan Rodgers or Dean Smith.

Vestergaard has become one of the first names on Maresca's team sheet, and even if there are additions at centre-back in January, his place should be safe.

CB: Jarrell Quansah

Leicester have plenty of strength in depth at centre-back, with big money summer signing Conor Coady and Harry Souttar both struggling for minutes, but according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Foxes are interested in Liverpool's Jarell Quansah.

Quansah is incredibly highly rated at Anfield, featuring for the Reds' first team at times this season, and he could replace Wout Faes if he makes the move to the King Power Stadium, although Leicester reportedly face competition for his signature from Preston North End.

LB: Callum Doyle

It was a coup for Leicester to sign defender Doyle on loan from Manchester City this summer, and he made a strong start to his Foxes career.

Doyle started the first 10 games of the season in all competitions before suffering a knee injury, but once he returns to fitness, he is likely to regain his place at left-back.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester kept hold of Ndidi this summer despite reported interest from Celtic, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, there is likely to be speculation over his future once again in January.

Ndidi has thrived for the Foxes this season in a more advanced role, and Maresca will be desperate to retain him next month.

CM: Harry Winks

Winks was Leicester's most expensive signing this summer, making the move from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £10m in July.

After a tough few years, Winks is reigniting his career at the King Power Stadium, and he has scored a number of crucial late goals for the Foxes this season.

RW: Abdul Fatawu

There is no shortage of competition for places in the wide areas for Leicester, and Maresca has regularly rotated his wingers this season.

Kasey McAteer has impressed after progressing into the Foxes' first team this season, but Fatawu has put in a number of exciting performances following his loan move from Sporting Lisbon, and he perhaps just has the edge.

CM: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall starred for Leicester in the Premier League last season, and as expected, he has been a quality performer in the Championship so far.

Maresca recently described Dewsbury-Hall as the Foxes' most improved player, and the Italian will be hoping he does not attract transfer interest in January.

LW: Ilias Chair

Despite Queens Park Rangers only narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Chair enjoyed another excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring five goals and providing nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, while he was also included in the Morocco squad for last year's World Cup.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Foxes were keen on Chair this summer, but while a move did not materialise, they could reignite their interest in January, and he would be an outstanding addition.

ST: Kelechi Iheanacho

Maresca has rotated between Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy in the central striker role this season, and his options have been strengthened further after summer signing Tom Cannon returned to fitness.

Iheanacho remained at the King Power Stadium this summer despite speculation over his future, and Maresca will be keen to hold onto him once again in January.