Following their shock relegation from the Premier League alongside Leeds and Southampton last term, Leicester City have been working diligently to ensure that amends are swiftly made and return at the first time of asking.

After managerial instability last term, the Foxes have since swooped for Pep Guardiola's former-second-in-command at the Etihad Stadium in Enzo Maresca, a managerial appointment that serves to underline their ambitions ahead of the upcoming campaign.

And Maresca himself has pulled no punches since trading Etihad Stadium for the East Midlands either by recruiting England international duo Harry Winks and Conor Coady, young shot-stopper Mads Hermansen from Brondby for a fee said to be in the region of £5 million, and Man City's Callum Doyle on a season-long loan.

The latter represents utilization of Maresca's esteemed connections within the game having previously led City's Elite Development Squad too, and leveraging such contacts at Leicester are trying to make the most of before the window slams shut next month.

As such, they have maintained interest in Cole Palmer, who is regarded as one of the treble-winners' finest prospects, although a recent development courtesy of Burnley's own admiration means that Leicester now face a significant hurdle to overcome if they are to bring the 21-year-old to the Championship.

What has been reported about Leicester and Burnley's interest in Manchester City's Cole Palmer?

As per Alan Nixon's Patreon report, Burnley currently appear to be leading the race for Palmer, though they too will have to bide their time before a decision is made.

It is believed that the recent departure of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli has prevented City from sending Palmer out on loan until a replacement is sourced, and he could even feature against Vincent Kompany's Burnley when the 2023/24 Premier League season is initiated on Friday August 11.

However, Burnley are fortunate that their second fixture of the campaign away to fellow newly-promoted outfit Luton has been postponed due to the Hatters' inability to host the match, so therefore, they can afford to be patient while Guardiola works behind the scenes to make the deal possible.

Indeed, Kompany's own City connections and the reputation that he has earned through a progressive, possession-based philosophy with overarching parallels to that of the Spaniard gives him credit in the bank when it comes to negotiating deals for players of his former club, and Nixon reports that Burnley can provide the best platform for Palmer's development moving forward.

This will come as an undoubted for Leicester, who may have to readjust their eyes elsewhere if further advancements occur.

How good a signing would Cole Palmer be for Leicester?

Palmer is exactly the type of player who could well light up the Championship, so it is no surprise that Leicester have kept interest in him for so long.

Despite not exactly setting the world alight with his performances in the blue half of Manchester last term, Palmer nonetheless remains a prodigious talent that still has a big future with the Premier League's leading side - and 38 appearances at the age of 21 amid the array of world class options at the club illustrates just that.

Palmer is also fresh off the back of a series of sparkling showings in England's recent Euro under-21 triumph, where he scored once and assisted three times - including Curtis Jones' winner in the final- alongside some more experienced players who have previously at second-tier level such as Harvey Elliott, Morgan Gibbs-White and skipper Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Because of these factors, however, it also makes perfect sense why Palmer is on the radar of Premier League clubs, and City may well desire not only a better project, but also a more taxing challenge for the winger, who will no doubt harbour aspirations of being a regular in Guardiola's side before long.