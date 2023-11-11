Highlights Leicester City signed Harry Winks, Tom Cannon, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, Mads Hermansen, Yunus Akgun, Cesare Casadei, Callum Doyle, and Issahaku Fatawu in the 2023 summer window.

Players like Islam Slimani, Andrej Kramaric, Fousseni Diabate, Adrien Silva, Rachid Ghezzal, Ryan Bennett, Bartosz Kapustka, and Ahmed Musa have flopped at Leicester City.

These players struggled to make an impact, with poor form, lack of goals, and minimal playing time, leading to loans, transfers, and disappointment for the club and fans.

Leicester City have had some fine players over the years but also some that have really struggled to get going.

The Foxes, like any side, have signed players with the hope that they would take them to the next level but that has not always been the case.

Who did Leicester City sign in the 2023 summer window?

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

That can happen in football, of course, but which Foxes players really flopped to the point that they make our list of eight players Leicester fans will want to forget?

Have a read now...

Islam Slimani

The Algerian forward signed on transfer deadline day in August 2016 for a then club-record fee of £29 million to add to the attacking options in City's squad alongside Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa.

However, he only managed to appear 47 times for the Foxes, scoring 13 goals and went out on loan to Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and Monaco during that time.

After just under five years at the club, he joined Lyon for a single season before making a return to Sporting Lisbon - the club he joined Leicester from.

Andrej Kramaric

When Kramaric joined the club for Leicester were bottom of the Premier League and he was signed with the hope he'd help improve their fortunes.

However, he struggled. Early goals against Arsenal and Aston Villa offered some hope but ultimately he really struggled for form, and was soon leaving the club.

He would appear for 22 minutes in the 2015/16 season the following year and was loaned to German side 1899 Hoffenheim soon after.

Fousseni Diabate

Diabate arrived from Ligue 2 in January of 2018 but never hit the heights hoped for him.

His debut saw him score a brace in a 5-1 FA Cup win at Peterborough United but that was as good as it got with him failing to find the net after that.

The Mali under-23 international was loaned out to Sivasspor and Amiens before leaving the club permanently in 2020 to join Trabzonspor.

Adrien Silva

Silva's time at Leicester seemed doomed before it had even begun in all truth.

City missed the deadline by seconds to sign him in the summer of 2017 and that should have been seen as an omen.

He was forced to wait until New Year's Day to make his debut for the club and found it tough going to stay in the side.

He started the first game of the 2018/19 season but fell down the pecking order and was part of the loan deal that saw Youri Tielemans join the Foxes, as he moved to French side AS Monaco.

Rachid Ghezzal

Ghezzal was seen as a potential replacement for compatriot Riyad Mahrez who joined Manchester City.

Signed from Monaco , Ghezzal simply wasn't good enough and scored just three goals during his time at the club.

He moved on quickly and has enjoyed better days since departing in all truth.

Ryan Bennett

Bennett joined Leicester on loan from Wolves at the end of the January transfer window in 2020 but it never really worked out for him.

Leicester needed cover at centre-half due to injuries in the squad, but Bennett felt like a bit of a last-minute signing.

Fans were not too excited by his arrival and he did little to change their minds unfortunately, with him featuring very little.

Bartosz Kapustka

Bartosz Kapustka signed after putting in some impressive performances at the 2020 European Championships for Poland.

He caught the eye of then manager Claudio Ranieri but ultimately the move failed to pay off.

Kapustka did not play a single minute of Premier League football in four years at the club and spent a lot of time with the under-23 side as well as on loan at SC Freiburg and OH Leuven.

Kapustka joined Legia Warsaw in his home country on a permanent deal, bringing down the curtain on a tough period at the club.

Ahmed Musa

Musa joined for big money after Leicester won the Premier League but was not as much of a hit as those that had led them to glory.

The Nigerian attacker scored two goals in a pre-season friendly against Barcelona, boosting expectations, but he did little when it really mattered.

Mainly used as a sub, he found himself moving to Russia on loan in fairly short order, and his career has never really got going once again in the time since.