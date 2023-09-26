Throughout their time as a past Premier League club, Leicester City have thrown some big transfer fees around in a bid to strengthen their squad.

The Foxes' big spending came after they won the title in 2016, having been successful with relatively cheap additions to their setup compared to other top flight clubs, but they needed to keep up with their rivals, hence King Power spent a lot of millions.

But how do Leicester's seven most expensive signings rank in terms of best to worst? Let's take a look...

7 Islam Slimani

Leicester broke their transfer record in 2016 after they'd won the Premier League to sign Slimani, paying the best part of £28 million to Sporting CP of Portugal after he'd scored 57 times in 109 outings in Lisbon.

Slimani failed to translate his form to English football though, although his first season record of seven goals in 23 appearances wasn't exactly awful.

He fell out of favour though in 2017-18 and was loaned to Newcastle for the second half of the campaign and then spent the next two years with Fenerbahce and AS Monaco.

Slimani did return to Leicester briefly in 2020-21, but played just the once before making a move to Lyon - he definitely wasn't the best investment that the Foxes could have made at the time.

6 Ayoze Perez

After five happy years with Newcastle United, Spanish forward Perez made a £30 million move to Leicester, but aside from his debut year where he scored eight times, it never really got going for him at the King Power Stadium.

Perez scored just the three times in his second season, and by the time the 2021-22 campaign came around he was often a substitute - a lot of the time an unused one.

Not fancied by Brendan Rodgers in the end, Perez was loaned out to Real Betis in the second half of last season and eventually signed permanently over the summer following his departure from Leicester - he was a very expensive, underwhelming investment for the club.

5 Patson Daka

The jury is still out on Daka, who cost £23 million in 2021 when signing from Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg.

Prolific in Austria with 34 goals in 42 outings in his final year at Salzburg, Daka did score 11 times in his debut season for the Foxes, although five of those came in the UEFA Europa League.

Daka hasn't had as much success in-front of goal domestically, netting just four times in the Premier League last year, and after transfer moves broke down late on this past summer, the 24-year-old will now have to prove himself to Enzo Maresca, as well as live up to his price-tag.

4 Wesley Fofana

Despite only playing 52 times for the Foxes, the £36.5 million paid to Saint-Etienne in 2020 proved to be worth it when they sold the Frenchman for a guaranteed £70 million to Chelsea last year.

Fofana was at the heart of the Leicester defence that won the FA Cup in 2021, but disaster struck in pre-season in 2021 when suffering a broken leg, restricting him to just 12 appearances in 2021-22.

Two appearances in 2022-23 were followed by a big-money move to Chelsea, but it hasn't gone as planned so far after two big knee injuries - it's a shame what has happened to him since but Fofana was a big hit at City.

3 Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho is into his seventh season as a Leicester player following his £25 million move from Man City in 2017, and it could be his last with his contract due to expire next summer.

The Nigerian has certainly had tough moments at the Foxes, but he followed up 10 goals in 26 matches in the 2019-20 season with a 19-goal haul in the following campaign, which included four goals in their FA Cup-winning run.

Consistently solid at Premier League level, Iheanacho is now in the Championship with the club but that does not take away his positive contributions over the years.

2 Youri Tielemans

A past wonderkid that had somewhat fallen by the wayside, Belgian midfielder Tielemans was loaned in by City in January 2019, and they soon made it a permanent move from AS Monaco for £32 million.

Tielemans scored 28 times for the Foxes in his four-and-a-half year stay, and even though the club ended up making a significant loss because he exited for free this past summer, he scored one of the most important goals in the club's history when striking in the FA Cup final in 2021 against Chelsea.

1 James Maddison

An unproven Premier League player at the time, Maddison was signed by City from Norwich in 2018 for a significant sum of £20 million - and he went on to become such an important individual for the club.

At his creative best, Maddison fired home 18 goals in all competitions in 2021-22 and despite his best efforts with 10 goals and nine assists last year in the Premier League, he could not save the Foxes from relegation.

A deserved £40 million move to Tottenham followed this past summer, making sure Leicester doubled their money in the process.