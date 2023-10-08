Highlights Leicester City has had a successful start in the Championship, aiming to return to the Premier League after relegation.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the Championship for Leicester City.

The Foxes endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they will be hoping to make an immediate return to the top flight in the year ahead.

Leicester have had some notable achievements in recent years, winning the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021, with plenty of players writing themselves into the club's history books.

As the current squad look to make a name for themselves, we looked back and ranked the Foxes' seven biggest club legends.

7 Steve Walsh

Walsh joined Leicester from Wigan Athletic in 1986, and he would go on to spend the next 14 years with the Foxes.

The 58-year-old was a no-nonsense defender, underlined by the fact he picked up 13 red cards during his career, a Football League record alongside Roy McDonough, but he was often deployed as an emergency striker.

Walsh was named captain by Brian Little in 1992, and he scored twice against Derby County to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 1994.

He was also part of the squad that recorded four successive top-10 finishes in the top flight, as well as winning the League Cup on two occasions during his time at the club.

6 Keith Weller

Weller made the move to Leicester from Chelsea in 1971.

He went on to score 37 goals in 262 appearances for the Foxes before departing for New England Tea Men in 1978.

Weller won four England caps during his time in the East Midlands and is regarded as one of Leicester's greatest-ever players.

5 Graham Cross

Cross is Leicester's record appearance holder, having featured 599 times for the club between 1961 and 1975.

He played in a host of positions, including as a forward, right back, and centre-back, and helped the Foxes win the League Cup in 1964 and the Second Division in 1971.

Cross also played for the Leicestershire cricket team during his time at the club, and after his departure, he had spells with Brighton & Hove Albion, Preston North End and Lincoln City before retiring in 1979.

4 Arthur Chandler

While Cross is Leicester's record appearance maker, Chandler is the Foxes' all-time record goalscorer, having scored 273 goals for the club between 1923 and 1935.

Chandler also holds the club record for the most goals scored in a single campaign having netted 34 goals on two occasions, the most top flight goals (203), the most hat-tricks (17) and the most goals in a single game (six), but incredibly, none of his goals came as penalties.

He was part of the Leicester squad that finished as runners-up in the First Division in 1927 and in third place in 1928.

3 Gary Lineker

Lineker began his career with his hometown club Leicester, going on to score 95 goals in 194 appearances for the Foxes.

The striker scored 26 goals to help Leicester to promotion back to the top flight in the 1982-83 season, and he finished as the top scorer in Division One the following season with 24 goals.

Lineker was sold to Everton for £800,000 in 1985, but he remains a Foxes fan, and he regularly commented on the team's fortunes on Match of the Day.

2 Wes Morgan

Morgan joined Leicester from local rivals Nottingham Forest in January 2012, and he went on to score 14 goals in 323 appearances for the club.

The defender captained the Foxes during their most successful period, lifting the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and FA Cup in 2021.

Morgan made his final career appearance as a substitute in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, and the 39-year-old has etched himself into the club's history.

1 Jamie Vardy

Vardy arrived at the King Power Stadium from then non-league Fleetwood Town for a fee of just £1 million, and that certainly was a bargain.

The striker scored 24 goals during the Foxes' 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign, scoring in a record 11 consecutive games to break Ruud van Nistelrooy's record, while he was included in the England squad for Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Vardy remained with Leicester this summer following their relegation from the top flight, and he looks set to play a key role for Enzo Maresca's side this season.