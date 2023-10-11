Highlights Leicester City is leading the Championship table, marking a successful start to their promotion campaign under Enzo Maresca.

The club has quickly bounced back from relegation and aims to return to the Premier League after just one season in the second division.

Despite the departure of top players, Leicester's squad remains strong and defensively solid, showcasing their ability to compete for promotion.

Leicester City have made a tremendous start to life back in the Championship.

Enzo Maresca’s side had a busy summer preparing the squad for a promotion challenge, as the Foxes eyed a move back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Things have started well under the Italian, with Leicester leading the way at the top of the second division table.

Leicester spent a decade in the Premier League, but suffered relegation after a poor campaign left the team 18th.

The Leicestershire outfit were one of the top sides in the division just a few years prior, including winning the title as recently as 2016, so it came as a surprise that they suffered the drop.

Despite losing top stars, the club has moved quickly to make sure it is just a one-year blip away from the top division.

Here we rank the club’s top six highest paid players based on their current value for money in Maresca’s squad, with estimated figures courtesy of Capology…

6 Conor Coady

Coady arrived in the summer in a move from Wolves following Leicester’s relegation from the Championship.

The defender is one of the team’s best paid players, but injuries have prevented him from featuring much in Maresca’s side.

Even without him, the team looks defensively solid and strong playing out from the back.

5 Kelechi Iheanacho

Iheanacho has been a part of the Leicester team since 2017, and has been a key member of the squad in that time.

However, with four strikers in the squad now, it is difficult to argue that the Nigerian is first-choice.

Given he is not guaranteed regular minutes, this is a lot to be playing someone that could easily be usurped by the likes of Tom Cannon and Jamie Vardy for the team’s biggest games.

4 Ricardo Pereira

Pereira has struggled with injury issues over the years, but he is a high quality player that works well in Maresca’s system.

He is comfortable on the left or right flank, is good going forward and contributes defensively.

The Portuguese could be a key player for the team for more years to come if he can continue his consistent level of performances over a prolonged period.

3 Jamie Vardy

Vardy is a club legend at the King Power Stadium, having won the Premier League and FA Cup with the Foxes during his time as their leading man up front.

Vardy isn’t quite the player he used to be, but he is still more than capable of scoring the goals that can fire the team back to the top flight.

He is by far the club’s highest paid player, but he has earned that kind of salary with the contributions he’s made to the club over the years.

2 Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi has been an important player for Leicester in recent years and is a consistent starter in the Championship.

The midfielder will be a key part of the team’s promotion push this year.

1 Harry Winks

Winks arrived in the summer from Tottenham after a disappointing loan spell in Italy.

However, he has made a smooth transition to his new club and has instantly made himself a key part of Maresca’s squad.