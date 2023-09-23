Highlights Leicester City's aim is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, as they have financial superiority in the Championship. Gary Lineker, Serge Pizzorno, and Mark Selby are famous supporters of the club.

Leicester City will be aiming to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking from the Championship.

The Foxes had an eight-year stay in the top flight come to an end after an 18th place finish under the tenures of Brendan Rodgers and Dean Smith last season.

Tasked with trying to deliver Premier League football to the King Power Stadium again will be Enso Maresca, who takes charge of his first managerial job in England.

Leicester are far superior financially compared to the majority of clubs in the second tier this campaign due to a host of player sales and parachute payments, so expectations will be high in the East Midlands for the 43-year-old to deliver promotion.

Here at Football League World, we are taking a look at the some of the most famous supporters at clubs across the EFL.

Today, we focus on Leicester and detail the three biggest names who follow the second tier outfit.

Gary Lineker

Kicking us off is former England striker Gary Lineker, who began his professional career at his beloved Foxes back in 1978.

The 62-year-old netted 95 times in 194 league appearances over a seven-year spell before having other successful stints at Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arguably the biggest name on the list, the current BBC Match of the Day host has always expressed his joy and anguish following Leicester during his time as a broadcaster.

Lineker’s most famous moment on TV surrounding the club saw him famously deliver the opening BBC highlights show of the 2017/18 season in his underwear following Leicester’s Premier League title victory in 2016.

Serge Pizzorno

Up next is Serge Pizzorno, who is most well known for being the lead singer of the band Kasabian.

The 42-year-old grew up in the local area and has always been highly vocal on his thoughts about the Foxes.

In the build up to the new Championship season, Pizzorno featured on a Talksport segment outlining his confidence of Leicester returning straight back to the Premier League, as well as advertising Kasabian’s single “Algorithms”.

The Devon-born musician has also featured on the late Soccer AM show on numerous occasions branding Foxes shirts, with his most famous moment on the programme coming from a missed rabona penalty in the Pro AM challenge back in September 2019.

Mark Selby

Rounding off Leicester’s most famous supporters is professional snooker player Mark Selby, who is another to openly show his love for the East Midlands outfit on the sporting stage.

The 40-year-old grew up in Leicestershire and has been a boyhood fan of the Championship side.

Selby clinched the World Snooker Championship title in 2016 on the same night as Leicester were crowned Premier League champions and celebrated by holding up a Foxes flag to the media during his trophy presentation.

Shortly after, the Leicester-born man paraded the trophy around the King Power Stadium with supporters showing their acknowledgement to his achievement.

Back in June 2021, the World Snooker Tour YouTube channel filmed a house tour with Selby which showed him owning a host of Leicester memorabilia, including a signed away shirt from all the squad members during the 2009/10 campaign.