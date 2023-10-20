Youri Tielemans earned a swift return to the Premier League following Leicester City’s relegation.

Whereas the club were able to soften the blow of losing James Maddison and Harvey Barnes to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United respectively by receiving a sizable fee, Tielemans departed the King Power on a free.

The Belgian midfielder swapped Leicester for Aston Villa and the latter are a team on the up under the management of Unai Emery.

FootballLeagueWorld gives fans of the Foxes an update on how Tielemans is performing since signing for Villa in the summer.

How are Tielemans and Aston Villa performing?

With Premier League action returning this weekend following an international break that saw England secure qualification for Euro 2024, Aston Villa find themselves flying high in the table.

Unai Emery’s side are currently fifth and they have enjoyed a major turnaround since the Spaniard took over.

Emery has previously managed the likes of Villarreal and Arsenal with unprecedented success in European competitions being his unique selling point.

Villa are a single point behind Liverpool in fourth and just four behind the two North London clubs that are leading the way.

Thus far, the Villains have faced three of last year’s top six and after being blown out of the water by Newcastle United and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, they put six past Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of September.

Ollie Watkins starred in that one scoring a hat-trick and he is of course a product of the EFL having played for Exeter City and Brentford.

Focusing on Tielemans as an individual though and he was subbed on in the 90th minute of that drubbing of Brighton.

That has been the theme for the Belgian so far in 2023, all eight of his Premier League outings coming from the bench for a total of 144 minutes.

Villa’s European exploits have helped Tielemans out though with him playing the full 90 in the second qualifier against Hibernian as well as both group games to date, a narrow defeat at the hands of Legia Warsaw and then a 1-0 home win over Bosnian side Zrinsjki Mostar.

Also, the 26-year-old was put in from the start as Villa clashed with Everton in the EFL Cup but he was taken off at 2-0 down and only for fellow midfielder Boubacar Kamara to score a consolation goal.

In general, Tielemans is yet to truly establish himself at Aston Villa, particularly when it comes to Premier League games, but this due in part to him being a victim of his own team’s success.

Emery’s men are firing on all cylinders and those ahead of him in the pecking order for the midfield slots; Kamara, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, are all top qualify players.

Patience is a virtue in some situations but that may not be the case here with Football Insider reporting that Tielemans' "long-term Aston Villa future is in big doubt after a fall-out with manager Unai Emery.

The report goes on to say that "Tielemans has already told his inner circle he wants out at the earliest opportunity" with his expectations of regular footballing not being met in the slightest.

Are Leicester feeling the absence of the Belgian?

As previously mentioned, Tielemans wasn’t the only star to depart Leicester with the likes of Maddison, Barnes and Luke Thomas also sealing moves back to the English top-flight.

Enzo Maresca has regularly used a trio of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Harry Winks and Wilfred Ndidi in the middle of the park with Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei also picking up minutes here and there.

The Foxes are top of the table and alongside Ipswich Town, are establishing a gap at the summit already.

Preston North End are in third on 20 points which is ten less than Leicester. The latter have won 10 of their 11 games with the only blemish on their record being a 1-0 defeat at the King Power against Hull City, Liam Delap scoring the only goal of the season.

It goes without saying that Youri Tielemans is far too good for the Championship and so he would be having a field day in the second division.

However, his move to Aston Villa made sense for him individually and he will accrue more and more minutes as this action-packed season picks up speed.