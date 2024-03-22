Highlights Leicester City are struggling for promotion in the Championship due to recent poor form.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, currently at Stoke City, could be sold to raise funds next summer.

Iversen's impressive performances could attract multiple transfer offers this summer.

It has been a tough few weeks for Leicester City in the Championship.

The Foxes spent much of the first half of the season sitting top of the table, and it looked certain that they would achieve automatic promotion, but that is now far from guaranteed after their recent decline in form.

Leicester have won just one of their last five league games, and they are now second in the table on goal difference behind Leeds United, while they are also only one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, but they do have a game in hand on the pair.

Further pressure has been added to the Foxes' promotion push after the club were charged with an alleged breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Leicester could face a points deduction next season, whichever division they are in, and it seems likely that players will need to be sold this summer to help balance the books.

One player that the club could look to cash in on, in order to raise funds, is goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who is currently on loan at Stoke City, and the Dane should have no shortage of suitors.

Leicester City's Daniel Iversen could attract significant transfer interest this summer

Iversen ended last season as Leicester's first choice goalkeeper after replacing Danny Ward in March, and while he could not prevent the Foxes' relegation, he put in some strong performances between the sticks.

However, Iversen found himself out of favour at the King Power Stadium this season following the arrival of Mads Hermansen, while youngster Jakub Stolarczyk was promoted to second choice by manager Enzo Maresca.

Iversen did not make a single appearance for Leicester in the first half of the campaign, and he was allowed to join Stoke on a temporary basis in January, with the Potters finally landing their man having initially attempted to bring him to the bet365 Stadium in the summer.

The 26-year-old has kept three clean sheets in 11 appearances for Stoke, making a number of key saves as they battle against relegation, and he was described as "a really good goalkeeper" by manager Steven Schumacher after his display in the recent win at Preston North End.

Daniel Iversen impressing at Stoke City

It seems that Iversen has made a similarly positive impression on supporters, with FLW's Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley revealing that he would be pleased to see the Potters sign him permanently in the summer, although he also speculated about a potential return for Bournemouth's Mark Travers, who spent the first half of the season on loan at the club.

"I think when Iversen first came to Stoke, people weren't all that impressed by him in his first few games," Ben said.

"Stoke were playing poorly anyway, but there were a couple of chances that he really should have kept out and would have helped Stoke to a few more points.

"But in the last three or four games, he's put in some excellent displays, very similar to those of Mark Travers, who was in goal for the first half of the season, and who fans really wanted in on a permanent deal.

"So I think it could be Daniel Iversen, it could be Mark Travers, it could be a completely different goalkeeper, but someone of their calibre is really need at Stoke, we've not had a settled number one since relegation really.

"So someone like Daniel Iversen, if he can maintain his form for the rest of the season, I'd be really happy with."

It would be no surprise to see Stoke attempt to sign Iversen permanently this summer if they stay in the Championship, but even if the Potters opt against a move, he should have plenty of interest from elsewhere.

Related Leicester City and Ipswich Town have this small advantage over Leeds United during international break: View Leeds United are likely to have five players featuring in the crucial Wales vs Finland Euro 2024 play-off.

Leicester should be looking to cash-in on Daniel Iversen

Iversen is an excellent goalkeeper at second tier level, underlined by the fact he won Preston's Player of the Year award after spending the 2021-22 season on loan at Deepdale, and he did not look out of place in the Premier League for Leicester last season.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace had a £4 million bid rejected for Iversen in the summer, and with just one year left on his contract, the Foxes will be keen to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window, particularly considering their FFP issues.

With Leicester needing to sell players, Iversen could be available for a cut-price fee this summer, and he will likely be on the radar of many clubs.